DJ Maphorisa gave fans a good laugh during a hilarious interview/ interrogation

The DJ/ producer was asked the controversial girlfriend/ mom the front seat question, and his answer was unexpected

Mzansi admired Porry's sense of humour and playful side, saying it was a pleasant surprise

DJ Maphorisa revealed who would sit in the front seat of his car between his mom and girlfriend. Images: djmaphorisa

Uh-oh! DJ Maphorisa was asked who would sit in the front-seat between his girlfriend and his mom, and people were not expecting his answer.

DJ Maphorisa gets interrogated

BBC recently conducted an interview with DJ Maphorisa to get to know the man behind the hits and pricey fits.

Among questions about which artist he'd bring back to life (Bob Marley), Madumane was caught off guard when the interviewer asked who would sit in front between his girlfriend and his mom.

The Manzi Nte hitmaker scratched his head and nearly turned down the question before finally giving in:

"That's a tough one, I don't know, man. I'll sit in the front."

This comes after his controversial relationship with Thuli Phongolo, which was riddled with abuse allegations and countless rekindling rumours.

Since then, Porry has not been romantically linked to any other woman aside from his suspicious rendezvous with Cyan Boujee.

Here's what fans said about DJ Maphorisa's interview

Netizens admired the laid-back Porry and his sense of humour:

vongaiiiiiii said:

"I had no idea he had such a fun personality."

kasitukartel wrote:

"This was wholesome."

the.soho.girl laughed:

"He dodged that question too easily!"

khensk was in stitches:

"He's actually so funny!"

just_shadey_ anticipated Porry's Podcast and Chill interview:

"You took it like a champ. You're now ready for the next stage - @podcastandchillnetwork."

tylertaylorman dragged Porry:

"An African man having a hard time deciding who should be in the front seat between the mother and the girlfriend, wow, these kids have become so western and cooked."

isaacchasembao was surprised:

DJ Maphorisa's mom prays for his event

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's mom praying at his event.

Ma Porry blessed the show and fans for supporting her son but didn't get the reaction she expected.

