DJ Maphorisa recently had his adoring mother bless his packed Porryland concert

The proud mom prayed for her son and other concertgoers, wishing them a blessed New Year and safe travels

Hilariously, it appeared that no one had time for her prayer as fans chanted to keep the party going in the early morning hours

DJ Maphorisa's mother recently blessed his Porryland concert with a prayer.

DJ Maphorisa's mom prays for Porryland event

DJ Maphorisa closed off the festive season on a high note by hosting another successful Porryland concert.

The A-Z (Yashi Imoto) hitmaker had a stadium packed with supporters from all around the country, who went to watch him and other artists do their thing, and his mom was among them.

Having attended several of her son's shows in the past, Mama Porry is no stranger to large crowds, and she proved just how comfortable she was on stage when she prayed over the event in the early morning hours.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared a video where she blessed fans and thanked them for supporting her son, who proudly stood behind her on stage.

However, her message was soon cut short by fans who began chanting to keep the festivities going:

"Porry, we wanna party!"

Mzansi reacts to video of DJ Maphorisa's mom

Netizens were in stitches at the crowd's reaction to Porry's mom's video, saying the fans just wanted to continue the show and had no time for her prayer:

6Sive quoted the crowd:

"'Phori, we wanna parteey!'"

Preciou17470360 was in stitches:

"They didn't want her prayers."

karaboYakoena warned:

"Careful, these ones burn stages."

similo365 was hysterical:

"They don’t wanna pray."

