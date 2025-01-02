DJ Maphorisa's arrival at his Porryland event in Soshanguve caused a viral sensation, with thousands of fans cheering wildly, as captured in a video shared on social media

Despite allegations of gatekeeping and exploiting fellow artists, DJ Maphorisa remains a beloved figure in the Amapiano industry, with fans praising him as a star

Emotional fan moments extended to other South African celebrities, including Bonang Matheba and Connie Ferguson, whose supporters expressed their admiration

Social media users could not believe their eyes when they saw Amapiano royalty DJ Maphorisa pulling up at his event in Soshanguve. The video has gone viral online.

DJ Maphorisa's fans went wild after seeing him in Soshanguve. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa cemented his place among the country's biggest stars.

Fans go wild when they meet their favourite stars. One of Bonang Matheba's followers could not hide her tears when she finally met the Being Bonang star. Connie Ferguson's diehard fan also shared a video showing the emotional moment he met the larger-than-life actress.

@TheYanosUpdate shared a video of the Asibe Happy hitmaker arriving at the Porryland event in Soshanguve. The clip shows thousands of fans screaming at the top of their lungs as the star and his team arrive.

Take a look at the video below:

Fans give DJ Maphorisa his flowers

Although DJ Maphorisa has been accused of exploiting fellow artists like Samthing Soweto and gatekeeping the Amapiano industry, the star still has fans who love him. Fans shared heartfelt reactions to the video. Many admitted that DJ Maphorisa is the star he thinks he is.

@PhoshPk said:

"The weather is doing injustice to his event 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️"

@MzwandileN13478 added:

"Phori is him..."

@BetwayQueen2 said:

"Him is phori. 😌"

@JostaMasterJ wrote:

"Madumane ke star."

DJ Maphorisa gears up for Podcast and Chill interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa revealed that he's been thinking about doing an interview on MacG's YouTube channel Podcast and Chill.

His surprising revelation comes after MacG called Maphorisa a greedy vampire in a February 2024 episode of his award-winning YouTube channel Podcast and Chill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News