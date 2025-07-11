Gagasi FM issued a statement expressing shock and disappointment over Minnie Ntuli’s physical altercation with Londie London on RHOD Season 5

Minnie Ntuli took full responsibility, apologised to Londie, and committed to seeking professional help

Social media users criticised Gagasi FM’s response, demanding that the station take serious action against Minnie

Gagasi FM has issued a statement following calls to suspend or fire Minnie Ntuli for her uncalled-for behaviour towards fellow cast member Londie London on The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5.

Minnie Ntuli, who reportedly disabled her social media pages, has been trending on social media after unreleased footage of the Gagasi FM presenter physically and verbally assaulting Londie London was released during the reunion aired on Friday, 11 July 2025, on Showmax.

Responding to the video, Gagasi FM noted that they were shocked and disappointed by Minnie's behaviour. The station also admitted that Minnie's behaviour on The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 impacted their brand. Part of the statement read:

"Gagasi FM has noted with concern the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, in which one of our presenters, Minnie Ntuli, is seen involved in a confrontation that escalates into a physical altercation with a fellow cast member.

"Like many of our listeners and members of the public, we were shocked and disappointed by what we saw. While The Real Housewives of Durban is an independent production and separate from Gagasi FM, we acknowledge that Minnie's conduct on the show has had an impact on both our brand and the community we serve.

Minnie Ntuli takes responsibility for her actions

The statement further noted that they actively engaged Minnie Ntuli, and she took full responsibility for her actions on the show. She also wrote an apology letter to Londie London, which was read on the show.

Minnie also reportedly committed to seeking professional help to better manage her anger and emotional responses. Gagasi FM also assured Mzansi that they are treating the matter with the seriousness and care it deserves. Read the full statement below:

Fans not happy with Gagasi FM's statement

Social media users are not happy with the popular radio station's statement. Many threatened to boycott the station until Minnie Ntuli is either suspended or fired for her behavior.

@Khanyi Zamantungwa said:

"I thought I would find the word "FIRED" on this letter 🤦🏽‍♀️aibo ngyadlala mina."

@Syanda Padyachee commented:

"'As Gagasi FM, we decided to dismiss her with immediate effect' bengilinde lawoma lines."

@nxayii wrote:

"It’s either she leaves or we stop listening to Gagasi 👍🏼"

@miss_nzimande added:

"We are never listening to Gagasi until she is off the radio. She stands for everything that we don’t want in SA!"

@betswe.era said:

"That is so wild. Basically you guys stand with a woman who is ready to physically assault others. That’s your brand @gagasifm."

Fans have responded to Gagasi FM's statement over Minnie Ntuli's behaviour. Image: @BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Minnie Ntuli dragged for deactivating her accounts

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that things have been hectic on social media for the controversial Gagasi FM presenter Minnie Ntuli shortly after the second part of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion was dropped on Showmax, on Friday, 11 July 2025.

Earlier on, things took an unexpected turn as an online user @MatshidisoAnnen discovered that the radio presenter who has been very mean towards Londie London on the show has deactivated all her social media accounts after an unseen footage of her assaulting Londie went viral.

