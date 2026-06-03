A woman's budget-friendly clothing find gets fashion lovers talking after she shows off the fit in a viral clip

The wardrobe staple ties into a popular styling trend, helping shoppers do more with fewer pieces

Curious South Africans flood the comments, sharing reviews and asking where they can get their own pair

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Kimberly's showed off the leggings she got from PNP Clothing. Image: @noxolodube8

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has social media users talking after showing off a pair of leggings she bought from Pick'n Pay Clothing.

TikTok creator Kimberly-M Mncube shared a video on 1 June showing herself wearing the popular leggings and demonstrating how they fit and move on her body. The content creator appeared impressed by the item and captioned the post:

"PNP Clothing cooked with these leggings."

The 3-3-3 fashion rule includes, tops, bottoms and shoes.

Source: TikTok

Fashion lovers embrace the simple 3-3-3 wardrobe rule

The viral leggings also fit perfectly into the popular 3-3-3 fashion rule that has been gaining attention online. The idea is simple: pick three tops, three bottoms, and three pairs of shoes, then mix and match them to create different outfits.

The trend is all about making getting dressed easier without needing a wardrobe full of clothes. Instead of chasing every new fashion craze, people focus on versatile pieces that look good, feel comfortable, and ones that can work with multiple outfits.

Many fashion fans say that the rule helps them save money, cut down on unnecessary shopping, and make better use of items that they already own. Affordable basics, like the leggings Kimberly showed off, are often seen as must-have pieces because they can be styled in several ways and worn for different occasions.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loved the leggings plug

The clip quickly gained attention, with many viewers heading to the comments section to ask about the price, availability, and quality of the leggings. Others shared their own experiences after buying the same product. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Anathi asked:

"How much are they? 🤍 ziyakufanela sana" (They really suit you)

Kimberly-M Mncube revealed the cost:

"2 for R140 babe, thank you❤️🥹"

Emz_lilk 💕 said:

"I love them, got brown and black."

YT: All things Jane said:

"Oh yes, I've had these for 3 years now! The best"

Zamo_Pearl said:

"🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ me tomorrow morning."

MaMyeni | Becoming Her🌸announced:

"Going there right now."

Masibonge Sangweni, thanked:

"Thanks for the plug ♥️♥️♥️"

More Briefly News Stories on clothing

A KwaZulu-Natal woman impressed South Africans after sharing a budget-friendly clothing store in Westville that sells branded fashion items at heavily discounted prices, leaving many eager to visit and grab bargains.

A woman got curvy South Africans excited after showing off affordable winter clothing finds from Jet, with many praising the stylish, flattering pieces and rushing to check them out for themselves.

A Johannesburg woman had South Africans reaching for their wallets after sharing a plug for trendy winter boots selling for under R300 a pair, with many saying they were ready to head to the store immediately.

Source: Briefly News