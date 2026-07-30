Substantial snow accumulation halted traffic along the R58 connecting Lady Grey and Barkly Pass on Wednesday following the entrapment of seven automobiles

Extensive weather alerts were activated by the South African Weather Service throughout the Eastern Cape, highlighted by an Orange Level 6 rainfall directive

Road safety officials advised drivers across impacted zones to lower travel speeds, keep lights active, and refrain from unnecessary trips

Snowfall in the Eastern Cape has made it difficult for motorists. Image: Grant Bruce Cameron-Ellis / AFP

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Intensely cold weather gripped the region on 29 July 2026, triggering widespread travel disruptions and locking down major high-altitude passes as winter conditions intensified.

Reports indicate that deep snow drifts prompted authorities to close the R58 section linking Lady Grey with Barkly Pass after a cluster of seven automobiles—including a local traffic enforcement unit—became immobilised. Heavy snowfall also blanketed areas between Ugie and Elliot, as well as the route linking Lady Grey to Ekhephini, where dense fog further compromised driver safety.

SAWS implements high-level weather alerts

In response to the escalating storm, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) declared an Orange Level 5 alert targeting heavy snow across the province's elevated north-eastern territory. Simultaneously, an elevated Orange Level 6 alert for severe downpours was assigned to KuGompo City and Port Edward, alongside a baseline Yellow Level 2 rain warning for south-eastern districts.

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Transport Department representative Unathi Binqose highlighted additional hazardous driving conditions along the R56 spanning Matatiele to Mount Fletcher, citing continuous precipitation that left asphalt slick. Binqose instructed travellers to reduce their speed, activate vehicle lighting, and delay discretionary travel until weather conditions stabilise.

Widespread cold system impacts surrounding provinces

The atmospheric disturbance disturbing the Eastern Cape forms part of an expansive weather system extending into neighbouring areas. Off the KwaZulu-Natal shore, a Yellow Level 2 advisory warns of turbulent seas and high winds from KwaDukuza to Kosi Bay, alongside a 60% probability of rain in northern sectors.

Scattered precipitation remains likely over the eastern Free State, the Mpumalanga escarpment, and the Eastern Cape coastline. Conversely, interior and western territories—such as Gauteng, Limpopo, and adjacent provinces—are expected to experience predominantly dry, cool, and clear conditions. Authorities recommend that citizens monitor SAWS updates and follow official transport guidance as the system progresses.

View SAWS' statement on the weekend weather on Facebook:

KZN disaster management teams on high alert

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the severe weather warnings issued for KwaZulu-Natal, as the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department activates disaster management teams in response to potential flooding and storm conditions. Residents have expressed a mix of concern and hope, with online reactions emphasising the need for rainfall to rejuvenate the parched landscape, amid awareness of the dangers that heavy precipitation poses.

Source: Briefly News