A French-inspired château in Pretoria's Mooikloof Equestrian Estate went viral after being listed for sale at $2.6 million

The property features turrets, a 4,000-book library, crystal chandeliers and two white swans living on the grounds

South Africans online could not believe a castle of this scale exists in their own backyard

The Cinderella Castle is found in Pretoria. Image: @ig'-mansions

Source: Instagram

A fully furnished French château tucked inside one of Pretoria's most exclusive estates has stopped South Africans in their tracks. The property, located in Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, posted on 12 July 2026 was listed by agent @margiwagner8 and featured on Instagram by @ig_mansions sending locals into a frenzy over the sheer scale of it.

Priced at $2.6 million (approximately R47 million), the estate spans 15,500 square feet across 3.26 acres and comes with eight en-suite bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

French-inspired fairytale mansion in Pretoria

Inspired by a 17th-century French château, this award-winning Mooikloof Estate mansion in Pretoria features marble floors, handcrafted oak finishes, grand staircases, chandeliers and lush gardens across a 10,000m² property. Designed by Enrico Daffonchio, the luxurious home blends timeless European elegance with modern family living.

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View the Instagram post below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Pretoria Castle

South Africans who stumbled across the listing on Instagram had plenty to say, from genuine awe to very South African scepticism on the page:

@janamari.jvv asked:

"So beautiful! My dream home. But I know it says $ but since it's in SA is it R or USD?"

@cashmeretart joked in Afrikaans:

"Waar de moer is die plekke ek bly al my hele lewe hier 😂" (Where on earth are these places, I've lived here my whole life.)

@powpowindigochild2.0 had mixed feelings:

"It should be cheaper lol cos they did the least with that interior... I won't lie the garden is cool though. Lots of potential."

@kylestrydom_ admitted:

"The interior makes me uncomfortable."

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Source: Briefly News