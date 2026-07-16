A Pretoria-based Zimbabwean couple built a stunning rural homestead in Zimbabwe while managing the project remotely from South Africa

The couple shared that rural life offered peace, natural food, and financial independence that city living could not provide

Viewers praised the couple's investment, with some debating the pros and cons of building in rural areas over urban centres

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Couple builds beautiful home in rural Zimbabwe. Image: @Kelvin Birioti

Source: Facebook

A Zimbabwean couple based in Pretoria, South Africa, has captured attention online after showcasing their completed rural homestead in Zimbabwe, built while managing the project from across the border.

Kelvin Birioti visited the property on 8 July 2026 and documented the family's journey in a video Facebook. The woman works as a poultry farmer in South Africa, and the man said the decision to build in the rural areas was driven by a longing for peace, clean food, and a slower pace of life. He said.

"Rural is life, free and polluted air, the environment and nature. It's just something that is good. Home is home and home is best."

The home, which features four bedrooms and an open-plan lounge with a fireplace, is set on land the family has deep ties to. The family lost their mother at the property years ago, and returning was initially painful. Revamping the space became a way of honouring her memory. The family plans to add livestock farming to the property and eventually expand into poultry, mirroring what they already do in South Africa. For now, the homestead serves as a place to rest and recharge.

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Rural homebuyers at risk despite booming demand

A surge in Zimbabwe's rural housing market is seeing more families buying plots, building homes and creating informal rental markets as urban property becomes less affordable. However, experts warn that most developments are on communal land without title deeds, leaving buyers with weak legal ownership and limited protection. They say the lack of surveyed land and secure tenure means homeowners risk disputes, demolitions and being unable to use their properties as collateral for bank loans.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers weighed in on the home

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments of the page:

@Brenda Mai Tyrone:

"South Africans will think it's Ai 🤖"

@Bryan Jah B Machokoto:

"Rich people are investing in Rural areas like now. I love this movement of people."

@Amanda H Mangena:

"If you have lived outside of Zim you will definitely know that rural is the best."

@Nobesuthu Ngwenya:

"Rural is a big no, title deeds are important for any invested asset."

@Tendai Muchemwa:

"True the rural areas has the economy of Zimbabwe"

More Briefly News Stories on Houses in Zimbabwe

Source: Briefly News