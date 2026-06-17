Zim government has approved new minimum wages for domestic workers and employees in unclassified operations, with the revised pay structure taking immediate effect

The updated pay structure sets different minimum monthly wages for gardeners, housekeepers, cooks, child minders and carers, depending on their roles and qualifications

Government says the wage review aims to strengthen labour protections, improve workers' welfare and provide employers with a clearer framework for employment contracts and wage compliance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Zimbabwean government has approved new minimum wages for domestic workers and employees in unclassified operations, with the revised pay structure taking immediate effect. Herald Online shared the announcement on 16 June 2026. The decision was approved during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting as part of government's efforts to improve worker welfare, strengthen labour protections and ensure wages remain aligned with current economic conditions.

A split-screen visual showed a woman in an apron ironing clothes in a kitchen on the left. Image: AfricaImages, Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Zhemu Soda announced that Cabinet had approved the revised wage framework, which sets new minimum monthly salaries for various categories of domestic workers as well as employees in unclassified operations.

Under the revised framework, workers employed in unclassified operations will earn a minimum monthly wage of R4,379, payable in local currency. Domestic workers will receive different minimum wages depending on the type of work they perform.

Yard workers and gardeners will earn at least R1,459 per month, while cooks and housekeepers will receive a minimum monthly salary of R1,606. Child minders, as well as carers looking after elderly people and persons living with disabilities, will earn a minimum of R1,751,68 per month. Workers caring for elderly or disabled people who hold a recognised Red Cross Certificate will receive the highest domestic worker minimum wage of R1 897,66 per month.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A domestic worker wearing a pink patterned uniform and a white head wrap washed colorful mugs and dishes at a kitchen sink near a window. Image: Jonathan Torgovnik

Source: Getty Images

Government aims to strengthen worker protections

According to government, the revised wages are intended to improve the livelihoods of thousands of domestic workers and employees across Zimbabwe while providing employers with a clear and standardised wage framework. The review also forms part of broader efforts to strengthen labour protection mechanisms and encourage compliance with employment regulations.

Authorities said the new wage structure is designed to ensure remuneration remains responsive to prevailing economic conditions while providing greater certainty for both employers and employees.

The revised minimum wages came into effect immediately following Cabinet approval. Government said the updated rates are expected to guide employment contracts, salary negotiations and labour compliance across the affected sectors going forward. The changes are likely to benefit thousands of domestic workers employed in private households, while employers will now be required to meet the new minimum pay requirements.

3 Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers

Gauteng content creator Jayden Crosson took his domestic worker, Johanna, for her very first ride in his BMW M4, and South Africa fell apart in the comments.

1X Technologies unveils a new humanoid domestic worker robot designed to help with everyday household tasks and chores.

A proposed Employment Services Amendment Bill could impose R100,000 fines on employers who hire undocumented foreign domestic workers.

Source: Briefly News