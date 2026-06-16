The South African Department of Transport (DoT) has formalised new public transport safety laws targeting digital e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy confirmed the introduction of mandatory car safety features, including hardware panic buttons and end-to-end trip tracking

The e-hailing federation has expressed deep concern that visible app-branding rules will expose vulnerable drivers to violent targeted attacks by traditional taxi rivals

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South Africa's Department of Transport has introduced tough new safety and registration frameworks for digital transport giants. Image: Zaid Mohammed

Source: UGC

The Department of Transport (DoT) has stepped in to curb escalating violence in the e-hailing sector by formalising strict new safety laws to protect both passengers and digital operators across South Africa. The regulatory changes follow a sharp rise in violent crimes targeting the e-hailing industry. Operators frequently face hijackings and ambushes by criminals posing as customers, while riders fall victim to unverified pirate drivers roaming in transit hubs such as the airport parking zones.

Government mandates panic button and real-time tracking

Responding directly to parliamentary concerns regarding rider security, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy detailed the new guidelines governing digital transport providers. As reported by automotive news platform TopAuto, the newly instituted National Land Transport sub-regulations require that every car operating on a digital platform be outfitted with a physical panic button. Commuters are also encouraged to use the existing in-app emergency buttons as needed.

Furthermore, the state now mandates comprehensive live location monitoring, requiring platforms to record entire transits from pick-up to destination. To protect commuters from fraudulent operators, applications are legally required to push real-time alerts before a user boards. These alerts must display a clear, recent portrait photograph of the driver along with the exact vehicle registration data.

Strict registration rules and heavy fines for tech companies

Beyond passenger safety features, the updated legislation is putting strict limits on tech platforms themselves. Under the new framework, all e-hailing software applications must be officially registered with government transport regulators to operate legally within the country. The state has also introduced severe legal penalties to ensure compliance from tech giants. App developers who allow drivers to use their platforms without a valid operating licence now face criminal charges, which can result in a hefty fine of up to R100,000 or two years' imprisonment.

To fight growing crime, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy outlined new rules mandating live location tracking and panic buttons in cars. Image: Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

Bolt counters crime with strict ID and selfie verification

In a separate move to address the escalating safety crisis from the passenger side, e-hailing giant Bolt announced at its inaugural Rider and Passenger Safety Summit in Johannesburg that it is rolling out an expanded identity verification system. According to an assessment by technology news platform ITWeb, the platform now requires passengers to upload their South African ID numbers alongside a real-time selfie before they can request rides. These details are instantly cross-referenced with database records at the Department of Home Affairs to ensure full accountability and block criminals who attempt to use fake profiles to lure and ambush unsuspecting drivers.

4 Briefly News e-hailing related articles

A cardash cam recorded an e-hailing driver's near-death experience, after picking up commuters who robbed him at gunpoint, shocking many social media users.

A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa.

A woman was tricked into stepping out of her car after a man told her something on the side of her car was wrong, prompting her to step out, while another opened the passenger door to steal her purse.

A woman whose phone was robbed in the V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, managed to track down her robbers with the help of the police and got them arrested.

Source: Briefly News