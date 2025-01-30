A woman was tricked into stepping out of her car after robbers showed him something on the side of her car, prompting her to step out

As she checked her car, another thief saw a chance and quickly went for her purse in the video shared on Instagram

The incident, captured by a bystander left social media users fuming over the lack of intervention from those who were around

A woman was tricked into believing that there was something wrong in her cars by Joburg robbers. Credit: Credit: Juanmonino / Getty Images

A person parked a few meters away from a victim captured a shocking incident in Johannesburg CBD had social media users outraged after a woman fell victim to a clever robbery.

The clip was shared on different social media platforms including Instagram, under the user handle @congotopmode, sparking debate and concerns over the growing crime problem in urban areas.

The woman becomes a crime victim

Although the video has no audio, a man can be seen pointing at the side of the car as if he is warning the woman about a tyre problem. Believing something is wrong, she exits the vehicle to check, unaware that another thief had secretly opened the passenger door. Within seconds, the thief snatches her handbag and disappears into the busy street.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi debates about robbery in the country

The clip caused a lot of anger among social media users, who took to the comment section to ask why the person who recorded the video did not hoot or try to help. Others shared similar robbery experiences, and others advised drivers to stay vigilant and avoid getting out of their cars in suspicious situations.

A grown lady became another robbery statistic after her purse was taken in Joburg CBD. Credit: Juanmonino / Getty Images

User @queenkaykwanelem

"Whoever is recording is an accomplice too 😪😪."

User @nrico_001 added:

"We end up appreciating small and normal things, “ at least she’s not hurt”😭😭😭."

User @k.e.e.z_ said:

"In SA people will just watch. Never expect help from anyone."

User @its_jus_buns

"Clearly, the cameraman is with them.🤦🏽‍♂️Poor lady, I hope God deals with them.😿

User @millymashile

"Disgusting behaviour 😿

User @djjace_

"Very sad, they’re always lazy to get a real job 😏 useless men 😡."

