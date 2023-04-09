Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead by the police yesterday in Centurion Pretoria

The armed group's robbery plans were foiled, and they got caught in a fierce shoot-out with the police

South Africans were happy to hear that another heist in Gauteng had been prevented by the police

Two cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead by the police in Centurion. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @SAPoliceService/Twitter

PRETORIA - The police were involved in a shoot-out with cash-in-transit robbers, and two suspects were killed in Pretoria.

The multidisciplinary team responded to an intelligence lead and intercepted the armed robbers on Saturday on John Voster Road in Centurion, reported SABCNews.

According to News24, after the foiled robbery and shootout, the police recovered AK47 automatic rifles at the scene.

The South African Police set up operations to curb crime during Easter

The national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the police had heightened its presence in communities with disruptive operations, patrols, roadblocks, and search-and-seizures operations.

Mathe added that the strategies were implemented so SA citizens could enjoy Easter long weekend because criminals prey on victims during the holidays.

See SAPS' tweet below:

Citizens applaud SAPS for its crime prevention

Kenny Mahamba said:

"So much good news in the last few days, if the police can be consistent by eliminating 2 or 3 each week till the end of next year, these heists will go down."

Zandile Kamnqa wrote:

"Nazo well done SAPS."

Teballo Tee mentioned:

"Am slowly gaining confidence in our police now."

Gezani Mkhathini added:

"Well done SAPS, we are slowly winning against criminals."

Thekiso Motaung stated:

"I love the word killed, because if they get arrested they always pay their way out. But if they are dead it means they won't do it again. Thank you SAPS."

