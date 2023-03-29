Achieving success requires discipline and consistent work towards goals in all areas of life, including academics

Mvelo Lungelo Lusiba's recent achievement of obtaining a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Cape Town is an example of the importance of discipline in academic success

Netizens congratulated him on his achievement and wished him success in his future endeavours

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lungelo Lusiba, former Velabahleke alumni, has obtained an Actuarial Science degree from UCT. @Velabahleke High School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Achieving success requires more than just setting goals; it also requires the discipline to work towards those goals consistently. Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment, a saying that holds true in all areas of life, including academic pursuits.

Valabahleke alumni bags degree in Actuarial Science

Mvelo Lungelo Lusiba's recent achievement is a perfect example of the importance of discipline in achieving academic success. His dedication and hard work have paid off, and he has been rewarded with a degree in Actuarial Science specializing in Quantitative Finance from the University of Cape Town.

His academic journey began with his matriculation at Velabahleke High School in 2017, where he obtained nine distinctions, indicating his hard work and commitment to his studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

For Lusiba, this meant studying long hours, staying focused, and sacrificing other activities to achieve his academic pursuits. His discipline and hard work have paid off, and he is now reaping the rewards of his efforts.

Netizens congratulated the high achiever

@Phindile Ngidi said:

"Wooow, congratulations to the young man!! Not even the sky is the limit, heaven is! All the very best in his future endeavours!!"

@Thokozani Ncwane added:

"Congratulations "

Nkqunkqu Ladys said:

"Congratulations boy boy"

@Thandeka Xulu commented:

"Congratulations "

@MaMbuyisa Thandie Pee said:

"The sky is the limit, fly high Mr Lusiba"

Thabile Sasi KaNdlovu Hlatshwayo added:

"Congratulations Boy "

@Samukelisiwe Ngcongo added:

"Congratulations you Mr Lusiba"

@Nhlun'emhlophe Zarma Intokaz'kamaMthembu added:

"Congratulations on his achievements"

Citizen Mbatha's journey to pursue higher education

In more education-related stories, Briefly News reported on Citizen Mbatha, a young man from the small village of Stanela in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, recently admitted to Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts (USA) to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

"As someone who hails from an underprivileged background in a rural area, having experienced first-hand the negative impact of unemployment, which is currently a crisis in South Africa, I have always been passionate about pursuing a degree in Business Studies as I strongly believe that contributing to economic development," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News