One young lady became the first to obtain a doctorate in Astrophysics at the University of Pretoria

The woman shared why she pursued her studies in radio astronomy and spoke of it's unique perspective

She will be joining the Department of Physics as a SARAO postdoctoral research fellow and spoke of her future plans

A graduate from the University of Pretoria made history as she was named the first person to obtain a PhD in Astrophysics.

A woman made history when she was named the first to obtain a PhD in astrophysics. Image: Supplied

Young lady becomes the first to obtain a PhD in astrophysics at UP

Dr Charissa Button was capped during her graduation ceremony when she received her doctorate degree in astrophysics from the University of Pretoria.

In a media release seen by Briefly News, the young lady said the following:

“I am honoured that my PhD constitutes a milestone in developing UP’s astronomy programme. I look forward to continuing to contribute to its development as an early-career researcher.”

The unique perspective that radio astronomy offers on several fundamental physics topics, including the nature and implications of dark matter and the expansion of the universe, initially piqued Dr. Button's interest in pursuing postgraduate study in this field.

“During my studies in radio astronomy, I became interested in the vast array of physical processes that contribute to galaxy formation and evolution,” she explains.

Professor Roger Deane, who holds the National Research Foundation SARChI SKA Chair in Radio Astronomy and the Department of Science and Innovation/National Research Foundation Extraordinary Professorship in Physics at UP, guided Dr. Button through her degree completion.

"Dr Button’s PhD is an excellent example of how a bright young mind can use the power of smart algorithms and big data to make new important cosmic discoveries with next-generation telescopes like the Square Kilometre Array,” Prof Deane says.

Dr Button is joining the Department of Physics as a SARAO postdoctoral research fellow.

