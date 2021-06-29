“Not for People Like Us”: Woman Bags PhD in Oceanography Despite the Stigma

A local PhD graduate has shared her inspiring journey towards acquiring her qualification

The marine biologist specialises in oceanography and had to overcome a lot of uncertainty and stigma along the way

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section and celebrated the incredible graduate

A local PhD graduate is finally opening up about the stigma she faced on the journey towards her incredible achievement. Philile Mvula certainly comes from a world where studying marine biology is not that common, but after some encouragement and a little self-assurance, she continued to pursue her passion.

Heading to popular student forum, Varsity World Mvula explained the struggle of constantly having to explain her choices:

"When I started my degree in marine biology in 2013, there wasn't anyone I knew personally who had done the degree before me. This meant that I constantly had to explain what I do to people around me. Most of them replied with, "oh no, that's not for people like us."

The young woman went on to admit that she almost let the nay-sayers get to her. However, despite the doubts and a few financial issues, the determined marine enthusiast forged ahead.

"In 2017 masters came around, and for the first time, I really felt like maybe marine science is meant for a certain type of person, and that person was not me. I continued to work on my research through doubts and financial issues."

Today, the inspiring woman is definitely opening doors for women of colour in the marine biology field. Philile Mvula is definitely about to pour all her black girl magic into Mzani's oceans.

She had a few final words of encouragement for her fans:

"In the end , I realised that it does not matter who you are and where you are from; there is nothing that isn't meant for people like you. You have to have passion and be willing to put in the necessary work."

Congratulatory messages from social media users

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section to wish the young graduate well. Check out some of the comments below:

Veronica Molete said:

"Hello Dr! Sisters are doing it for themselves."

Vovo Mbanyana said:

"Congratulations sisi. I've never heard of this but wow sounds interesting."

Madubela Yongama said:

"Congratulations to you my darling. We are proud of you at large."

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Red gown here it came babes.... well done."

Theophilus Tumelo Mthembu said:

"You are hope!"

Letitia Petitepoppie Davids Freeman said:

"Halala!!!!! Well done and wishing you ,nothing but the best."

Levi Masombuka said:

"Congratulations are in order we are inspired."

"I wanted to give up": Beauty sheds light on the road towards her PhD

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the road to obtaining a qualification is not very easy and this is why when a local decides to get their higher education, we love to give them the applause they deserve.

One such deserving young lady is, Zintle Ntshongwana, a young woman who shared with Varsity World how hard she worked to get a PhD.

It was a long and hard journey but she made it

""My PhD journey was very stressful, challenging, tiring and tedious but God was always by my side, he gave me wisdom, strength, knowledge, ability and opportunity to undertake this research study and to persevere and complete it. Without his blessings, this achievement would not have been possible."

"My supervisor, Professor Pius Tanga, I thank him for his guidance, patience, support, mentorship and leadership during my studies and mostly, for believing in me. It was really a great pleasure and honour to work with him. There were times I wanted to give up, but he kept on motivating me.

"To everyone out there. Work hard, Pray and Be patient. 'Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle'' (Christian D. Larson). If I can do it, so you can."

Thandokazi Njara said:

"Wow congratulations Dr you are indeed a hard worker...social work degree alone is not easy"

ArchbishopDr Modiri Pat Shole said:

"Wow Great achievement. Congregation beloved brethren. We're looking forward to seeing your contribution in the SACSSP Council . We're proud of you."

Mandisa Patosi said:

"Congratulations Dear. You are an inspiration"

