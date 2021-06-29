A beautiful and intelligent woman recently headed online to share a post with Varsity World about her long and hard difficulty towards obtaining her PhD

In her post, she thanks a number of people who she credited for inspiring her, supporting her and motivating her to keep on pushing towards her goals

Many people absolutely loved the heartwarming Facebook post and quickly headed to the comment section where they shared a number of well wishes and congratulatory messages

The road to obtaining a qualification is not very easy and this is why when a local decides to get their higher education, we love to give them the applause they deserve. One such deserving young lady is, Zintle Ntshongwana, a young woman who shared with Varsity World how hard she worked to get a PhD.

It was a long and hard journey but she made it

""My PhD journey was very stressful, challenging, tiring and tedious but God was always by my side, he gave me wisdom, strength, knowledge, ability and opportunity to undertake this research study and to persevere and complete it. Without his blessings, this achievement would not have been possible.

This stunner got her PhD recently. Images: Varsity World

"My supervisor, Professor Pius Tanga, I thank him for his guidance, patience, support, mentorship and leadership during my studies and mostly, for believing in me. It was really a great pleasure and honour to work with him. There were times I wanted to give up, but he kept on motivating me.

"To everyone out there. Work hard, Pray and Be patient. 'Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle'' (Christian D. Larson). If I can do it, so you can."

Thandokazi Njara said:

"Wow congratulations Dr you are indeed a hard worker...social work degree alone is not easy"

ArchbishopDr Modiri Pat Shole said:

"Wow Great achievement. Congregation beloved brethren. We're looking forward to seeing your contribution in the SACSSP Council . We're proud of you."

Mandisa Patosi said:

"Congratulations Dear. You are an inspiration"

