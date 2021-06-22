Outpouring of Love, Support for Girl As She Battles Crippling Disorder

A popular social media user posted a message about the status of her health and Mzansi has banded together in her support

While the struggles with her health have been heavily publicised, Nompilo's recent update has left many feeling disheartened

The outpouring of love and support was immense as many posted messages of encouragement as it is hoped that she will pull through

Mzansi broke out with a huge outpouring of love and support for popular tweep, Nompilo, who tweeted a disheartening message about the status of her health.

Nompilo has long made known her battles with a medical condition, namely, lung disease and cystic fibrosis; receiving lots of support for her bravery and will to live from many other influencers and social media users alike.

Social media erupted in love and support for popular social media user, Nompilo, who continues her battle with medical conditions. Images: @NkhosiLa/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, however, a seemingly dejected Nompilo took to her Twitter account to share a message with her followers. In the tweet, she described doctors' efforts to assist with her medical requirements.

She wrote:

"Tomorrow my psychologist is preparing me for my next life since I'm at the end-stage.

"So, now I have to live my life knowing I might die soon since a lung transplant is farfetched for now. Doctors are just going to try all they can to keep me in less pain and help me transition well."

Naturally, the tweet received massive reactions as many users sympathised with and sent Nompilo encouraging messages of support.

Social media has massive response to Nompilo's tweet

@Jongile64557371 wrote:

"All I know is doctors might have said that but God has different ideas from them. God has the last say my sister and he has better plans for you. All God needs is us to believe, you'll definitely pull through with God, He is a God of miracles."

@creativitytakes added:

"What if all of us, on this platform, said a prayer to God to save Nompilo. Trust me, God will hear us. I will play my part, how about you?"

While @JoyHarp40400060, in their tweet, wrote:

"I want to hear this story. God bless you. I would love to interview you virtually, at some point. If you are up for it, then send me a message. GOD is in control and he has all power."

Source: Briefly.co.za