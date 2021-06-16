Woman With HIV Inspires Mzansi, Shares Stunning Snaps & Words of Encouragement

A beautiful woman is certainly not letting her HIV status stop her happiness and is encouraging other young survivors to do the same

The young woman was recently diagnosed with HIV, proudly sharing her positive status in the heartfelt post

Mzansi social media users had a few mixed reactions to the post but it seems most were definitely inspired by her words

A stunning woman has shared her inspirational tale of overcoming hardship, encouraging other HIV+ youth not to let their status get in the way of happiness.

@DingileZikhona_ took to her Twitter account to share the touching message with her followers.

In spite of the sickness, the young woman shares that she chooses to remain strong for herself and other survivors, and encourages others to accept themselves.

"I am HIV positive, so what...? Let's see people who are HIV positive and proud to motivate those who are weak. This journey is ours to embrace because we will continue to be survivors.

"Youth is getting infected every day but they fear to come out and accept their statuses,'' she captioned the inspiring post.

Social media reactions

It seems a few social media users were left baffled by the young woman's message, misinterpreting her words as advocating for the disease. Still, others shared their own inspirational stories and even took the leap to publicly disclose their HIV status.

Check out some of the comments below:

@nqobiles__ said:

"Here I am, this is me... Its been a month and still struggling to accept but ke I never asked for it. I still love me, I still love me too much."

@MrPresss_ZA said:

"I understand you have accepted it all and want to inspire others. I don't know about being proud to have it, it sounds like you are encouraging people to go out and get it. Maybe I misunderstood."

@MondliF said:

"I'm positive and happy."

@Pearlbellz said:

"Encourage youth to not get infected, you’re just not making sense right now."

@blapetts said:

"My workmate did not disclose his status, he passed on recently. The family is finding it difficult to accept the (sudden death). They think their relative was bewitched even though he was taking his medication at work. It's best to reveal one's status."

@WandileFumene said:

"Some people forget that there are people who were born with the virus and being HIV positive doesn't mean you are a reckless person. Thank you for this post and raising awareness."

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a cancer patient who goes by the stage name Nightbirde has wowed American audiences with her beautiful singing voice.

Performing at America's Got Talent

The young woman took to the popular competition reality show, America's Got Talent, and shared her incredible musical gift with the entire world.

Sharing her story with the judges, Nightbirde said she is currently battling with cancer in three major areas of her body but chooses to focus on the positives of her life.

Taking to the stage to perform her original song It's OK, her live performance certainly moved members of the audience to tears as even Simon Cowell shed a few. Ultimately, the brave singer was awarded for her performance with a golden buzzer from the judge's panel.

Social media reactions

Viewers from all across the world were certainly mesmerised by the young woman. Check out some of their comments below:

Rob's World said:

"Originality, power, spirit, beauty and positivity — she has it all. Rooting for her and hope she gets better and stays strong so she can win this!"

MarcTutorials said:

"Her voice is so beautiful."

Sonia’s Way said:

"She sounds like she’s reading a calm quote every time she talks and her lyrics were beautiful."

Tre Napier said:

"She's moving on and I bet she will top this song. She definitely has outstanding song writing skills."

Bernald Kamatcho said:

"You can't wait until life isn't hard any more before you decide to be happy..."

Comi. D said:

"No matter how many times I watched this, she is still able to make me cry every time."

