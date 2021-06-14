“To Many More”: Lady Wins with Snaps of Her in Many Graduation Gowns

A beautiful young woman has left many Facebook users feeling super motivated after she headed online to share some snaps of her during various graduation ceremonies

The post shows that since she was only a little one, she has managed to graduate at least four times from the various learning institutions she has attended

Her post left many South Africans lit up with inspiration. A lot of them headed to the comment section where they showered her with praises and well wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous young South African woman has set the standard for graduation posts after she shared a timeline post about how she has been graduating from different institutions ever since she was only a little girl.

A beauty shares her story

"Finally, my graduation pictures came. A graduation gown has been a representation of new beginnings in my life. Each phase with its own challenges and achievements as well. I knew from a very young age that I will make it somehow, despite my background.

"I might have wanted to be a doctor, an astronaut, a pilot, a computer scientist and even a lawyer at some point but Metallurgy chose me. The women and men that helped shape this future, I will forever be grateful.

This young woman has been making herself proud. Images: Varsity World

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

When life gives you lemons

"They encouraged me to try everything, to push myself and explore. They moulded me to believe in myself. There might have been setbacks along the journey but I conquered. Although I didn't learn how to make lemonade with my lemons, I just kept them to spice up my life.

"This is evolution of Nokuphila Ndwandwe.This is not the end. To many more gowns to come. - Nokuphila NdwandweBEng Metallurgical Engineering Graduate," the post reads.

A nation inspired

Mmanipho Mshubi said:

"You such an inspiration to me, congrats, I'm motivated."

Bayabonga Ntombela said:

"God is good all the time."

Rochelle Brink said:

"Congratulations, well done, beautiful lady."

More stories about beautiful graduates

Briefly News also reported about a beautiful young South African woman has left us feeling all sorts of inspired and jealous after heading online to celebrate becoming a graduate while looking absolutely stunning in purple and a touch of soft pink.

"I did it," she wrote happily in the caption of the truly awesome Twitter post.

Many of the young lady's friends and followers were simply taken by the post and soon took to the comment section where they showered her with thoughtful congratulatory messages and ample compliments on her style.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za