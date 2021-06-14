Jakkalas Monyamane: Man Behind Trash Turned to Treasure Inspires Many

- A talented South African man named Jakkalas Monyamane is taking his time to transform waste products into beautiful pieces that can be used to decorate homes

- Heading online, the man once again inspired locals when he shared a post about how his mother had always encouraged him to reuse anything that can be remade into a beautiful thing

- The post received thousands of reactions from locals who absolutely loved his work. As usual, they praised him for cleaning the land and for beautifying their homes

Jakkalas Monyamane has been leaving us inspired ever since we first discovered the amazing work he does. In a previous article, we explained how Monyamane transforms old bottles into decor pieces. This time he shared a post about his mom:

Amazing advice from an amazing woman

''I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. My mother is my biggest role model. She taught me to hate waste. We never wasted anything," he wrote in the interesting post.

Jakkalas Monyamane has left us uber inspired. Images: Jakkalas Monyamane

Source: Facebook

Mzansi stans a queen and her talented son

Many of his friends and followers on Facebook absolutely loved the post and quickly headed to the comment section where they shared praises for both him and his wise mother. Read a few of their comments below:

Lizbah Chiloane said:

"Yooo my brother, I'm so so emotional. I'm very touched & I'm very proud of you as well. Thank you for waking us up. We really need to appreciate & value life. You are a true inspiration to us, keep it up & may God continue to bless your work... & a big up to Mama as well, the greatest teacher! Salute my brother."

Mashologu Sihle said:

"You need to start knocking at these Air BnBs and lodges, that's your market this is kind stuff they like for decor."

Cecil Pretorius asked:

"Omw this artwork is beautiful. Do you sell your art on the Eastrand? I would love to buy."

Other talented locals

Briefly News also reported that one man's trash is another man's treasure and for this South African man, this could not be any more true. Heading online a hardworking man shared how he turns trash into his own very special kind of treasure.

@Makatjane3 took to Twitter to share how he goes through dumpsites and trash to find old bottles that he uses to turn into decorative pieces for people's homes. He also shared pictures of his beautiful work with his impressed followers.

"When you see me at the dumping side, just know I will be collecting bottles to transform them into Decor products," he captioned the heartwarming and inspiring Twitter post recently.

