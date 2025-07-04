A heartwarming TikTok video of a Tembisa gogo bathing her dog has captivated South Africans online

Sometimes, it’s the simplest moments that capture the most hearts. A wholesome TikTok video of a Tembisa gogo bathing her dog has captured Mzansi’s attention.

A heartwarming video of a gogo from Tembisa giving her dog a proper bath has captured the hearts of Mzansi. The viral clip posted by user @ginaphofukasihlan shows the elderly woman gently scrubbing and rinsing her furry friend with so much care, one would think she was giving a spa treatment.

With a basin of water, shampoo, and a brush, the gogo made sure the dog was squeaky clean and visibly enjoying every second of the attention. The video has since made waves on social media, racking up thousands of views, shares, and comments from Mzansi netizens who were amused by the dog’s reaction.

Woman's action touches animal lovers

Others highlighted the gogo’s loving nature, praising her for showing such kindness and compassion. Animal lovers especially appreciated the video for showing responsible and affectionate pet care, something often overlooked in everyday narratives. It's important to remember that dogs have feelings too, and they thrive on the love and care shown in such interactions.

A viral video of a Tembisa gogo giving her dog a loving bath melted hearts across South Africa. Image: @ginaphofukasihlan

Source: TikTok

Mzansi react to the video

Max wrote:

"I looked at my dog—this one is terrified of water! 😭"

The_Real_Soso said:

"That dog clearly has no debit orders—he’s living stress-free! 😂"

Tumi Ramong added:

"Please play that 'ke utlwa monate' sound—because that dog is feeling it! 😂🗣️"

Phillipe shared:

"I showed this video to my dog—she said it’s AI. 😭"

Xivo66 said:

"That dog is so relaxed, it’s unreal. 😭😭"

Nqo_mkhize7 wrote:

"Guys, if the brush was a problem, the dog wouldn’t be this relaxed. Be serious."

PRINCE added:

"This dog is just chilling like a boss."

Rose Tsotetsi said:

"I have four dogs, different breeds. I use the same type of brush and no gloves, and none of them have ever been hurt. Let’s stop finding fault—this gogo is doing what many dog owners never attempt. That dog is happy. I come in peace. ❤️🙏 "

Anga added:

"I wish our dog was like this—she bolts the second she sees the vascom (bathing bucket)! 😭😭😭"

Karen Lolakay shared:

"To everyone complaining about the brush, did you notice the dog gave her side eye every time she paused? He wanted more! 🤣"

Wayne Jordan said:

"That dog is clearly living his best life, and some people still find something negative to say. Whether it was a soft brush or a bucket, someone would complain. That’s why y’all stay broke. 😏"

LadySam48 wrote:

"Has his RAF payout come in? Because this dog is chilling like royalty! 😅"

Watch the TikTok video below:

