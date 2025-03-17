A woman's attempt to flee from an approaching dog turned into a comedic disaster caught on camera

The viral video shows her running frantically before eventually falling while the dog continues its pursuit

Dog behaviour experts recommend against running when confronted by dogs as it often triggers their chase instinct

Content creator @zonkezamanxelemsweli.zonke, known for sharing entertaining content, posted a video capturing a woman's ill-fated encounter with a dog. The footage begins with the woman noticing a dog walking toward her, which immediately triggers her fight-or-flight response.

As the dog approaches, the woman makes a split-second decision to flee, starting with a brisk walk that quickly escalates into a full sprint. Meanwhile, the dog follows, seemingly unfazed by her dramatic reaction. The camera follows her desperate escape attempt until the climactic moment when she loses her balance and falls to the ground.

What to do when a dog approaches

The video has sparked discussions about appropriate reactions when encountering potentially threatening dogs. According to animal behaviour experts, running is one of the worst responses when confronted by a dog, as it often triggers their natural chase instinct. When you run, you make yourself a moving target that the dog feels it must chase.

Instead of running, experts recommend several alternative approaches when facing an unfamiliar or threatening dog. One effective strategy is to stand still with your arms tucked in close to your body, avoiding direct eye contact which dogs might interpret as a challenge. Speaking in a calm, soothing voice can also help de-escalate the situation by reassuring the dog you're not a threat.

These approaches are designed to minimize threatening signals to the dog while protecting yourself if the situation escalates. Experts emphasize that most dogs chase people out of excitement or territorial behaviour rather than aggression, but it's important to be prepared for all scenarios.

Netizens react to the dramatic fall

The video generated numerous comments from viewers who found humour in the woman's unfortunate tumble:

@Thandeka_La_chocolatah_Zuma wondered:

"I wonder what happened after Murife fell."

@Sandra_Sandy admitted:

"I'm running with her."

@Ntombenhle_Bongie_Ndebele advised:

"Oh my goodness, don't run Molefe."

@Wandile_Mthiyane_KaNdaba observed:

"Am I the only one who saw Molefe falling at the end?"

@Karabo_Mohale shared some wisdom:

"1 thing I know for sure, once you fall the dog will never entertain you..."

@Talent_Mushidi commented:

"The dog 🐕 was shocked when she fell down."

@Ebrahiem_Florence seemed frustrated:

"Shut up she's already running... Even faster than the guy that's running."

