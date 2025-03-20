A man took to social media to showcase how he set a venomous snake free out in the wild and things went left

The video sparked massive traction online and many people reacted to the guy's antics along with the reptile

Briefly News take a look at what individuals could do when they get bitten by a venomous serpent

One man in the Western Cape's daring attempt to release a venomous Cape Cobra into the wild didn’t go as planned and has now gone viral, leaving South African users both amused and alarmed.

A man in South Africa showcased how he tried releasing a venomous Cape Cobra, but it backfired in a viral video. Image: Stellenbosch Snake Removals

Source: Facebook

Release of venomous Cape Cobra doesn't go as planned

The clip was shared on Facebook under the handle Stellenbosch Snake Removals and has since been circulating widely online.

In the video, the man is seen trying to release the snake from a plastic container. The Cape Cobra, known for its speed and aggression when provoked, unexpectedly reared up and slithered towards him. The guy was startled and he quickly took it upon himself to try and get the serpent back into the plastic container.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the snake eventually disappeared into nearby bushes. The clip has sparked a flood of reactions from South Africans, and the footage quickly went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People in Mzansi chime in

The online community reacted to the clip and many flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the man and the snake's antics.

Zimzala Canine Estate expressed:

"Just making sure you stay awake and on your toes."

Pieter Botha added:

"Why do you always release these snakes to bite other people, what does the Bible say about snakes?"

David Niemand wrote:

"I heard one of the most valuable quotes when doing prac at Sabi Sands: The day you think you know an animal is the day that animal will prove you wrong."

Will De Meyer expressed:

"He knew that the bushes were right behind you."

Liz Hedley-Smith wished the guy well adding:

"Stay safe."

What to do if bitten by a venomous snake

After a venomous snakebite, the Uab.edu site suggests people take a deep breath and remain calm, as the UAB Comprehensive Snakebite Program offers resources and expertise to help you through the situation.

To treat a snake bite, and note the incident the website advised individuals that they remove any clothing, and safely reach the nearest healthcare facility. Rushton suggests treating immediately, but it's best to seek care closer to the bite. Elevating the bitten extremity can help reduce swelling.

Individuals should call on emergency services to alert them of a snakebite while on their way to the hospital.

