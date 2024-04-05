One man startled online users after he unveiled his snake collection, and Mzansi was in mixed feelings

The post of the young man went viral and gathered many likes and comments on social media

South Africans rushed and reacted to the gentleman's post, as many were curious as to why he had so many snakes

A fascinating gentleman surprised many people on social media after he unveiled his collection of snakes.

Meet snake catcher

Denzel Ncube from Limpopo-Vleifontein has become the talk of the town after a post of him went viral on social media. In a post shared by Briefly News, he can be seen standing with a large snake wrapped around him. The gentleman revealed that he had more than 15 large snakes inside buckets and jars in his home.

He went on to list his snakes, such as Cobra, Black Mamba, Green Mamba, and Python snakes.

The man ended off by saying that his dream is to own a snake park where he will teach people about all the different types of snakes and their behaviours.

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings

The post gained massive attraction on social media, generating over 5K likes and many comments. People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's interesting lifestyle.

Cassim Khalid Mitambo said:

"One Day, they will turn against him."

China Katze added:

"I wish I could meet him. I love snakes."

Moeti Moeti commented:

"Rest in peace in advance Denzel Ncube from Limpopo-Vleifontein. One day, one of those snake's natural instincts will kick in."

Enough Soroya Lamola wrote:

"One day is one day!"

Saladi Khehla wrote:

"I don't wanna ask him anything, I want to tell him that the snake he is carrying on his shoulder will eat him one day."

