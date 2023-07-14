Dr Gogo Maweni Causes a Stir After Video With Her Snake Around Her Neck Goes Viral, Clip Attracts 100K Views
- Gogo Maweni just cannot seem to have enough of posting snake content on her social media
- The traditional healer posted a TikTok video clip of her and one of her snakes wrapped around her neck
- She attracted more than 100 000 views in the video where she rephrased a Nicki Minaj verse
Trust Gogo Maweni to stir controversy by being her usual self.
Maweni caused a stir on social media when she showed off one of her snakes.
Gogo Maweni's message fails to land as her slithery friends take centre stage
On her TikTok page, Maweni re-shared some of Nicki Minaj's most famous phrases.
What grabbed many people's attention was her brown snake which she wrapped around her neck.
Maweni's fans weigh in on the rather scary video
Taking to her comments section, some of Mweni's supporters had this to say:
@GogoNokukhanya said:
"Even those who do not love you will end up loving you."
@user5840771131006 said:
"Are you not scared."
@ANGEL_MAKHANYA said:
"What a nice pet."
@sponge_bob252 said:
"Never let that snake play you."
@sbosh
"How do you even sleep with this snake?"
Maweni's video of her and her python in bed reaches 1 million views
Gogo Maweni is not new to the snake hype, as she recently posted a video of her and her python in bed.
She received 1.6 million views on TikTok.
Her followers reacted with fear, with some saying she took does not look relaxed.
Maweni shows off her many snakes at her home in Soweto
Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Maweni posted a video clip of her showing off her many snakes in her bed.
While her snakes made themselves comfortable in her bed, she held a huge python.
