Gogo Maweni just cannot seem to have enough of posting snake content on her social media

The traditional healer posted a TikTok video clip of her and one of her snakes wrapped around her neck

She attracted more than 100 000 views in the video where she rephrased a Nicki Minaj verse

Trust Gogo Maweni to stir controversy by being her usual self.

The sangoma and reality TV star posted a video of her with one of her snakes, and it has gone viral. Image: @dr_maweni

Maweni caused a stir on social media when she showed off one of her snakes.

Gogo Maweni's message fails to land as her slithery friends take centre stage

On her TikTok page, Maweni re-shared some of Nicki Minaj's most famous phrases.

What grabbed many people's attention was her brown snake which she wrapped around her neck.

Maweni's fans weigh in on the rather scary video

Taking to her comments section, some of Mweni's supporters had this to say:

@GogoNokukhanya said:

"Even those who do not love you will end up loving you."

@user5840771131006 said:

"Are you not scared."

@ANGEL_MAKHANYA said:

"What a nice pet."

@sponge_bob252 said:

"Never let that snake play you."

@sbosh

"How do you even sleep with this snake?"

Maweni's video of her and her python in bed reaches 1 million views

Gogo Maweni is not new to the snake hype, as she recently posted a video of her and her python in bed.

She received 1.6 million views on TikTok.

Her followers reacted with fear, with some saying she took does not look relaxed.

Maweni shows off her many snakes at her home in Soweto

Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Maweni posted a video clip of her showing off her many snakes in her bed.

While her snakes made themselves comfortable in her bed, she held a huge python.

