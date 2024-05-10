Limpopo police captured a suspect after he was hit by friendly fire and left at the crime scene of a business robbery

It’s alleged that a scuffle broke out between a store employee and one of the suspects, which resulted in the gun going off, hitting one of the culprits

The man’s accomplices took off with an undisclosed amount, leaving him helpless on the store floor for police to find

Limpopo SAPS arrested a man after he was wounded by friendly fire at the crime scene. Images: Stock Images

Limpopo police have arrested a man for business robbery after one of his accomplices shot him and left him at the scene of the crime.

Robber hit by friendly fire

The SAPS said on 8 May 2024, a group of armed men stormed the store and instructed everyone to lie on the floor. An employee at the shop reportedly closed the steel door, which resulted in a scuffle between the staff member and one of the gun-wielding suspects.

According to SowetanLIVE, the gun hit one of the culprits. Three of the alleged robbers took off with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving their injured friend behind. When police arrived, they captured the wounded man, who was taken to hospital under police guard.

Police were investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder. The wounded culprit was expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon.

Citizens weigh-in

Netizens couldn’t help but see the humour in the situation.

Mike McCarthy said:

“Friendly fire injury. Wow, he must spill the beans now.”

Donald Donny Masiu added:

“Good shot, he must give directions now.”

The Opinionistar commented:

“The jokes write themselves.”

Mmoye Enuel joked:

No need for information. You have a suspect; call me. I will help you to make him point out his friends.”

Willie Lekuba pointed out:

“They sold him to the police.”

Mnisi Sandile giggled:

“As expected Slow learner ”

