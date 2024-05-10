A South African man is facing ten years behind bars or a minimum of R4.6 million fine for stabbing multiple people on a cruise ship

Ntando Sogoni, who was employed on the vessel, stabbed a patient and security personnel in the ship’s medical centre

The 35-year-old was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction

SA man stabs woman on cruise ship

Ntando Sogoni was spotted trying to deploy a lifeboat when the ship’s security escorted him to the medical centre for assessment.

A report by IOL stated that when the 35-year-old entered the examination room, he attacked the nurse and security before fleeing into another room, where he found the makeshift weapon. He then stabbed a woman who was being examined in the second room. It's alleged that Songoni also stabbed the security personnel who tried to intervene,

He was arrested when he got off the ship in Juneau, Alaska.

Sogoni was reportedly charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

According to SowetanLIVE, Sogoni was hired by a cruise line and boarded the ship in Seattle for a week-long trip.

Citizens react to scissor attack

Some netizens were concerned about Sogoni’s mental state, while others called for harsh action against him.

@Nkulunkulukazi

“What caused him to react like that?”

@The_A_Wagon

“Is he ok mentally?”

@mycyclelifeza

“He needs to stay in prison overseas and then throw him overboard the boat.”

@__ThapeloM

“South African tourist are so disappointing ♂️”

@Lucky4lyfGama

“They are telling what he has done not what triggered his reaction.”

