The SAPS has rubbished claims that a fifth person was arrested in the Joslin Smith disappearance

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie shared news of the alleged new arrest on his Facebook page

Smith disappeared in February, and her mom plus three others were arrested for the alleged crime

The SAPS rubbished claims of a fifth arrest in the Joslin Smith case. Image: Getty Images/Stock Images and Facebook/South African Police Service

Police have dismissed claims that a fifth suspect was nabbed for the disappearance of Joslin Smith. The six-year-old was last seen around Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, on 19 February 2024.

Gayton Mckenzie on alleged fifth arrest

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie reportedly shared on his Facebook page that the police conducted a raid and arrested a fifth person.

According to IOL, the Western Cape police clarified that no new arrests were made in the Smith case.

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard face trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping.

Netizens bash Gayton Mckenzie

Some netizens lashed out at the PA leader for sharing the unverified information.

@RNaidoo said:

“Every party is looking to win over voters even if it means lying to them. ♂️”

@Ralph70766640 commented:

“I believe @GaytonMcK on this matter.”

@chrismagswan added:

“This Gayton is all talk, yoh!”

@Wendy94669657 suspected:

“Her part-human mother sold her.”

@Steve38355404 pleaded:

“Let’s also not give up finding Joshlin Smith after being missing for 3 months. Because SAPS has given up.”

Joslin’s mother assaulted in prison

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Smith was assaulted when she arrived at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in March 2024.

Smith was allegedly pregnant when she arrived in prison; however, she had concealed it.

After the assault, she was reportedly placed in solitary confinement for her and the baby’s safety.

