Joslin Smith's grandmother has urged the six-year-old's mom to come clean about her whereabouts

Lauretta Yon, who hopes her granddaughter is still alive, believes that Kelly Smith and her co-accused know how to locate Joslin

Yon explained that the past couple of months have been tough on her family, especially Joslin's father, whose epilepsy has worsened

Joslin's grandmother said Kelly Smith must reveal Joslin's location.

Joslin Smith’s paternal grandmother hopes Kelly Smith and her co-accused will reveal the whereabouts of the six-year-old girl.

Lauretta Yon told the Cape Argus that she believes Joslin is alive since her body has not been found.

“We want Kelly and others to tell the truth and tell us where the child is.”

Yon spoke to the publication after multiple leads to the possible location of her granddaughter turned out to be dead ends.

She explained that the past two months had taken a toll on her son, Jose Emke, Joslin’s father, whose epilepsy has worsened.

Joslin disappeared while under the care of her mother’s boyfriend and now co-accused Jacquin Appollis on 19 February 2024.

According to News24, the pair is expected to appear in Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 May 2024 alongside their friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard.

The group faces charges linked to kidnapping and human trafficking.

South Africans pray for little Joslin

Many social media users are hoping for the little girl's return and believe that her mother, Kelly, and her co-accused know Joslin's location.

Buyile Dumile Malaza said:

“Please God, help them to locate this beautiful young soul.”

Deeby Rapsy added:

“Father God, I pray that she be found safe and sound.”

Mbongeni Mbuli commented:

“Last person to see her knows where she is.”

Leigh Scott Whyte pointed out:

“The people who have been arrested will talk. Eventually. Meantime this child has gone through hell.”

Patalos Toeloz concluded:

“60 days. Forget. Klaar.”

Joslin’s mother assaulted in prison

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Smith was assaulted when she arrived at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in March 2024.

Smith was allegedly pregnant when she arrived in prison; however, she had concealed it. After the assault, she was reportedly placed in solitary confinement for her and the baby’s safety.

