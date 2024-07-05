Global site navigation

2 US nationals and 1 police officer killed in Mpumalanga in fatal head on collision
South Africa

2 US nationals and 1 police officer killed in Mpumalanga in fatal head on collision

by  Tshepiso Mametela 2 min read
  • Three people died, including a police officer and two US citizens, in a fatal head-on collision near Dullstroom
  • A fourth person part of the US nationals' group was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment
  • Dullstroom police spokesperson Constable Romeo Mashego told Briefly News police were probing a culpable homicide docket

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A fatal crash near Dullstroom claimed the lives of two US nationals and a police officer
Fatal accident near Mpumalanga kills three people, including a police officer and two tourists. Image: @Abramjee
Source: Twitter

DULLSTROOM — A fatal head-on collision between a police van and a double-cab bakkie near Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, claimed the lives of a police officer and two US nationals and left one person seriously injured.

Dullstroom police spokesperson Constable Romeo Mashego confirmed to Briefly News that the accident happened on the R540 road on Thursday afternoon.

2 US citizens, 1 police officer killed

He said first responders found three people ejected from their vehicles — both Toyota Hilux makes.

Read also

SAPS rescues family from 2-day kidnapping ordeal in Eastern Cape

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One person was responsive, and paramedics stabilised him and rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition.

The three US citizens are believed to be related.

A man was entrapped in the Toyota Hilux GD-6 and was subsequently declared dead at the scene.

An older adult believed to be his mother was also deceased.

The survivor is reportedly the deceased woman's son.

"We received the information at about 16:20 [on Thursday]. A 45-year-old constable stationed at Dullstroom police station was among the deceased.
"From the information, he was travelling alone while on duty, on his way back from a meeting in Middelburg.
"We are still awaiting a full report. The survivor is not in a state to give additional information at this time, and culpable homicide investigations are in progress," Mashego told Briefly News.

Read also

Missing Mpumalanga boy found murderd and buried, South Africans heartbroken

Johannesburg M1 collision kills 4 prisoners, 1 police officer

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an accident on the M1 in Johannesburg claimed the lives of four prisoners and one police officer.

The accident happened after a police car collided with a bakkie. South Africans raised questions about how the accident took place, especially a head-on collision on the freeway, leading many to suspect foul play.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tshepiso Mametela avatar

Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel