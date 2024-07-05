Three people died, including a police officer and two US citizens, in a fatal head-on collision near Dullstroom

A fourth person part of the US nationals' group was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment

Dullstroom police spokesperson Constable Romeo Mashego told Briefly News police were probing a culpable homicide docket

Fatal accident near Mpumalanga kills three people, including a police officer and two tourists. Image: @Abramjee

DULLSTROOM — A fatal head-on collision between a police van and a double-cab bakkie near Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, claimed the lives of a police officer and two US nationals and left one person seriously injured.

Dullstroom police spokesperson Constable Romeo Mashego confirmed to Briefly News that the accident happened on the R540 road on Thursday afternoon.

2 US citizens, 1 police officer killed

He said first responders found three people ejected from their vehicles — both Toyota Hilux makes.

One person was responsive, and paramedics stabilised him and rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition.

The three US citizens are believed to be related.

A man was entrapped in the Toyota Hilux GD-6 and was subsequently declared dead at the scene.

An older adult believed to be his mother was also deceased.

The survivor is reportedly the deceased woman's son.

"We received the information at about 16:20 [on Thursday]. A 45-year-old constable stationed at Dullstroom police station was among the deceased.

"From the information, he was travelling alone while on duty, on his way back from a meeting in Middelburg.

"We are still awaiting a full report. The survivor is not in a state to give additional information at this time, and culpable homicide investigations are in progress," Mashego told Briefly News.

Johannesburg M1 collision kills 4 prisoners, 1 police officer

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an accident on the M1 in Johannesburg claimed the lives of four prisoners and one police officer.

The accident happened after a police car collided with a bakkie. South Africans raised questions about how the accident took place, especially a head-on collision on the freeway, leading many to suspect foul play.

