Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar has been reunited with his mother after being abducted on 28 June 2025

The one-week-old was taken by a woman who befriended his mother, Imaan Brandt-Shamar

Police launched a desperate search for the missing baby boy since he was taken from a mall in Bellville

Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar has been reunited with his parents after he was abducted on 28 June 2025. Image: @TheCapeArgus (X)/ Luca Sola

WESTERN CAPE - Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar has been found safe and sound.

The one-week-old baby was abducted on Saturday, 28 June 2025, sparking an intensive search for him. He was taken by a woman who befriended his mother, Imaan Brandt-Shamar, while she was still pregnant.

The little one was found by police in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on the evening of Monday, 30 June 2025.

Was anyone arrested for the baby’s abduction?

According to the Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Frederick Van Wyk, a 37-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court soon.

The woman and the baby were found at a home in Tafelsig following an intensive investigation by authorities.

“Owing to the meticulous investigation and analytical approach to information at their disposal, the team pounced on an address in Tafelsig on 30 June, where they found the child,” Van Wyk stated:

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

