Foreign nationals are leaving South Africa as unrest and anti-immigration tensions continue in several communities

Bus operators report a sharp rise in passengers travelling to neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe, with many also carrying household goods

Repatriation efforts are also underway for Mozambican nationals affected by recent violence in Mossel Bay

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A growing number of foreign nationals are returning to their home countries after the Mossel Bay violence. Images: @JacaNewswatch/ X and @semafor/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A growing number of foreign nationals are leaving South Africa as immigration-related tensions and unrest continue to escalate in several communities, with both voluntary departures and organised repatriation efforts increasing in recent weeks.

According to SABC News, bus operators travelling between South Africa and neighbouring countries report a sharp rise in passengers heading home, particularly to Zimbabwe.

In addition, Mozambique is preparing to repatriate 500 of its citizens after the Mossel Bay unrest that occurred this past weekend, May 31, resulting in the death of at least five Mozambicans and hundreds displaced.

Bus operator talks on the surge of migrants returning home

Durban-based bus owner Frank Hadebe says passenger numbers on his routes have more than doubled, with some trips now carrying up to 60 people compared to an average of around 20 previously.

Hadebe, who runs multiple weekly trips between Durban and Zimbabwe, says many travellers are also transporting household goods such as refrigerators and couches, suggesting longer-term or permanent relocations.

He added that some passengers say they are returning home temporarily, while others have no plans to come back.

Some Zimbabwean nationals say they are leaving due to fears for their safety and concerns over rising hostility linked to anti-illegal immigration protests. One migrant, Richard Sithumbe, said he was forced to leave his rented home in Inanda, and left most of his belongings behind, claiming he no longer feels safe in South Africa.

See post from SABC News here:

500 Mozambicans set for repatriation

At the same time, authorities are coordinating large-scale repatriation efforts for Mozambican nationals affected by recent unrest. As reported by Sunday World, around 548 Mozambicans are expected to be flown out of South Africa from OR Tambo International Airport as part of an urgent operation involving temporary relocation sites in the Free State and Western Cape.

This follows violent incidents in parts of the country, including Mossel Bay, where anti-immigration protests and community unrest have left several people dead and hundreds displaced.

South African authorities say police and emergency services have been deployed to affected areas, with investigations underway into multiple killings linked to the unrest.

The South African Human Rights Commission says it is monitoring the situation closely alongside law enforcement and international partners to prevent further escalation.

Anti-illegal immigration movement. Image: @africansinnews/X

Source: Twitter

800 Mozambicans affected by violence in Mossel Bay

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Mozambican government confirmed fatalities among its citizens and reported that around 800 nationals were affected by the violence, with hundreds already returning home voluntarily.In a statement received on Tuesday, Mozambique’s government press office said seven Mozambican nationals died in total, with five deaths directly linked to the attacks and two others resulting from a road accident as victims attempted to return to Mozambique in a private vehicle.

Source: Briefly News