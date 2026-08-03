The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has made breakthroughs in two separate high-profile murder cases

The task team was investigating the 2025 murder of Thabang Masemola and the 2026 murder of Aaron Makola

South Africans weighed in on the developments and breakthroughs made, praising the police for their efforts

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has arrested five suspects for two high-profile murder cases. Image: @LandNoli

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has earned praise after making arrests in two high-profile murder investigations.

The Gauteng PKTT has arrested five suspects linked to the killings of Thabang Masemola and Aaron Makola. Masemola was a member of the African National Congress (ANC), while Makola was an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane confirmed the developments on 3 August 2026, commending the newly established task team for the breakthroughs.

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Suspects arrested in ANC councillor's murder

In the first case, police arrested two people in connection with the murder of Masemola. Masemola, who served as ward 10 councillor for the City of Tshwane, was murdered on 8 July 2025 in Mamelodi East. The alleged hitman, 41-year-old Vusimuzi Champ Gebuza, and a woman believed to have been involved in planning the killing were arrested.

The pair are set to reappear before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court, where prosecutors will also link Gebuza to two additional cases of murder and attempted murder involving separate individuals in Mamelodi in 2023 and 2024.

Three arrested for EFF member's murder

In the second case, PKTT investigators arrested three suspects, aged 40, 42, and 44, for Makola’s murder. Makola’s body was discovered on Thursday, 30 July 2026, in Delmas. Preliminary findings indicate that he was shot and killed before his body was left in a bush.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. They face charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Lieutenant General Dimpane praised the task team's conduct, saying that the breakthroughs demonstrated the police’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are tracked down and brought before the courts.

How did South Africans react to the news?

South Africans responded to the news on social media, also praising police for effecting the arrests.

Leon Tuta said:

“Mchunu wanted to immediately disband it. Keep up the great work, PKTT."

Patrick Kamesa wrote:

"Outstanding job, SAPS."

Martha Khosa stated:

“That's what I want to hear from the police officers. Great job.”

Agosi Mdzipa said:

"More to come, well done. It’s very scary."

Thabiso Quinteen Majoe exclaimed:

“PKTT - Well done gents.”

Source: Briefly News