The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has located the remains of an Economic Freedom Fighters member who was missing

Aaron Masemola, a 51-year-old, was last seen alive on 10 July 2026, with his vehicle found abandoned the following day

Investigations into the disappearance ultimately led PKTT members to Delmas, where Masemola's body was found

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team found the body of missing EFF member Aaron Masemola. Image: Nigel Jared (Getty Images)/ @CrimeWatch_RSA (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has discovered the body of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member who had been reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit.

Aaron Masemola’s body was discovered on Thursday, 30 July 2026, in Delmas. Preliminary findings indicate that Masemola was shot and killed before his body was left in a bush. His family has since positively identified the 51-year-old.

Timeline of Masemola’s disappearance

The 51-year-old was last seen on 10 July 2026, with his vehicle found abandoned the following day. The Gauteng PKTT formally launched its investigation on 20 July 2026, after meeting with the family and gathering key information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

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The investigation ultimately led task team members to Delmas, where Masemola's remains were found ten days later.

The PKTT stated that the investigation is at an advanced stage, with efforts underway to identify and arrest those directly responsible for the murder, as well as any individuals who may have planned or orchestrated it.

Source: Briefly News