Drushantha Ramsamy testified at the Madlanga Commission on 30 July 2026 about Andrea Johnson's conduct

Ramsamy revealed that Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) staff gave Johnson a nickname

The state advocate also described an atmosphere of intimidation within the directorate by Johnson, the former head

Andrea Johnson was given a special nickname by IDAC staff because of her inconsistent decision-making. Image: Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - A state advocate at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Advocate Andrea Johnson was given a specific nickname because of her inconsistent decision-making.

Testifying before the Commission on Thursday, 30 July 2026, Drushantha Ramsamy revealed that staff at IDAC called Johnson ‘Flip Flop Knee Jerk’, because she repeatedly changed her positions and instructions after engaging with chief investigator Dylan Perumal.

Johnson is the former head of the directorate, who requested to vacate her post with immediate effect amid her testimony before the Commission. President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the request a day after it was made.

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Johnson's conduct under scrutiny

Ramsamy described a pattern in which Johnson would initially respond reasonably during discussions, only to reverse course once Perumal had spoken to her. Staff would engage Johnson directly on matters, but outcomes would shift following Perumal's involvement. Ramsamy told the commission that Johnson "always listened to him" and described her as "a different person" when Perumal was not present.

According to Ramsamy, defying Johnson's instructions carried consequences, including emails and internal investigations directed at those who did not comply.

Ramsamy further testified that Johnson routinely deviated from IDAC's established protocols and its Operations Manual, despite Johnson herself having signed that manual on 16 October 2024. She said Johnson frequently acted independently from her office, and this behaviour was accompanied by what Ramsamy characterised as an atmosphere of intimidation.

Source: Briefly News