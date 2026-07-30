Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie shared photos with his grandmother on her 92nd birthday, melting hearts across social media

Fourie posted a touching tribute on Instagram, crediting his grandmother as the matriarch who shaped who he is today

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and pointed out just how much the actor and his grandmother look alike

Cedric Fourie celebrated his grandmother as she turned a year older. Image: cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie has set the internet ablaze with a heartwarming tribute to his grandmother, who turned 92 on 28 July 2026. The star took to Instagram to share photos of the two of them together, celebrating the milestone birthday of the woman he considers his foundation.

Fourie kept his caption short but deeply personal, writing:

"Birthday girl. 92 and counting. Matriarch. I am, because of her. 🩷"

The post, which was shared on his official Instagram account, quickly drew thousands of likes and warm messages from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

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Cedrick Fourie's grandmother steals the show

One of the photos was picked up and reshared on X by user @naytholo, with the caption:

"Cedric Fourie celebrates his grandma's birthday, who is turning 92 🎈🎁🎂."

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of eyes and a flood of warm reactions from Mzansi.

What stood out for many fans was not just the milestone birthday, but how much the grandmother and grandson look alike. The resemblance between the two sparked plenty of chatter in the comments, with others showering the birthday girl with love.

Beyond the birthday wishes, one thing caught Mzansi by surprise: just how much the Skeem Saam actor and his grandmother look alike. The resemblance between the two became a talking point in the comments, with many fans saying the genes run strong in the Fourie family. Others simply marvelled at how vibrant and youthful she looks at 92.

Fans and followers were quick to pour their love into the comments section:

@TheFixer000 remarked:

"They look alike."

@LeeMpaki said:

"Happiest birthday to grandma 🫶🏾♥️🥳"

@Missy_emporium shared:

"He is so blessed to have her."

@ozolovesnengi gushed:

"92 has never looked soo good. He is blessed."

@inyakanyak24581 said:

"So much freshness in 92 yrs. They are both blessed 👌. Cedric for having umtomdala and granny for being fresh and celebrated."

Mzansi reacted to a photo of Cedric Fourie's grandmother. Image: cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

Cedric Fourie graduates from UCT

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Cedric Fourie bagged a major qualification from the University of Cape Town.

The star, who had bagged a role in Durban Gen at the time, shared snaps of himself wearing his graduation gown.

Source: Briefly News