A family came together to honour their grandmother on her 100th birthday in a touching TikTok video

The clip showed the elder enjoying a celebration that highlighted her long life and the respect she holds in her family

People online were moved by the video, praising both her milestone and the family’s effort to make the day special

South Africans celebrated the touching video of a family honouring their grandmother’s 100th birthday with love and gratitude.

A family celebrated their grandmother’s 100th birthday with joy and pride. Image: @gms67

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video posted by TikTok user @gms67 on 30 September 2025 captured a family gathering to celebrate their gogo’s 100th birthday. The TikTok showed relatives honouring her with joy, marking an incredible milestone of longevity. The moment stood out because it recognised her life while she was still present, creating a powerful memory for her family.

The video gave viewers a glimpse into how the family arranged the celebration, making sure that the elderly woman felt appreciated. In South African culture, elders hold a respected place in families, and reaching 100 years is considered an extraordinary blessing. The video reflected that value as generations came together to honour her.

Mzansi praises a century birthday milestone

The clip gained traction almost immediately, earning over 54,000 likes and hundreds of comments within just a day. People were drawn not only to the rare milestone but also to the genuine happiness of the family in celebrating such a moment. The virality showed how content about family and heritage resonates deeply online.

Many South Africans in the comments expressed admiration for the family’s effort and respect for their elder. The video reminded viewers of the importance of cherishing loved ones while they are alive, and it left people feeling inspired by her incredible journey.

A group of relatives came together to celebrate their gogo’s century of life. Image: @gms67

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Abitha Lebogang posted:

“Mine was 133 years. 😍”

Anele Hadebe replied:

“Una 100 Lo cc mover kanje. 😳💃”

Busie JL Mthembu corrected:

“Point of correction… OUR 100YRS OLD GRANDMA… (OUR).”

Naya25 shared:

“You might find that she's over 100 ‘cos apartheid system did our grannies rubbish… Happy birthday, gogo.”

Ndlovukazi KaMgabhi said:

“Ncoo ngazengakhala, she just reminded me of my great-grandmother. She died in 2017 after turning 126. I miss her every day and learnt a lot from her. May Gogo stay blessed and happy always. ❤”

Winnie Mdhluli wrote:

“My grandmother lived to be 101. That girl just slept one day and decided I’m not waking up. She never got sick or anything like that, but let me tell you; bekane nkani yezwa… y’all are blessed, and happy birthday to yours.”

K4YV33-A Alpha added:

“Mine was 104 this year when she passed away. The first time crying for someone passing was her. 😭 Problem was she was moving like yours, and that thing broke my heart, shame. 💔😭”

Mothowaka reflected:

“Le sure gore she 100, she still has the energy, eyes to see, well dressed… ke leboga batho bao ba hlokometsego koko wow. I wish nke e le koko waka, o re golele mokgekolo. 🙏🙏 I love you so much le ke sa mo tsebe.”

