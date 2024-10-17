Letoya Makhene Celebrates Grandmother Turning 102 Years Old: “You Are a Queen”
- Actress and singer Letoya Makene celebrated her gogo's birthday recently despite all the controversy surrounding her
- The talented lady shared a moving post on her social media appreciating her granny for being a mbokodo in their homestead
- Social media users shared how blessed the singer was and joined in wishing the grandma a happy birthday
Former Generations The Legacy actor Letoya warmed the hearts of many social media users after sharing a sweet post to celebrate her granny on her 102nd birthday.
The singer recently announced her return to music, held a cute celebration at home with loved ones for gogo and got her a massive cake. The post was shared on her Instagram page under the user handle @letoyamakhenep.
The birthday girl celebrates her birthday in style
Letoya shared two video posts to celebrate her granny. She captioned the first one:
"My beautiful Lily flower is 102 today 🥰🥹😇🙏🏽. From being my rock up to this day to being my mother and my best adviser ever! I know how truly blessed we are to have you, Ouma Lily ❤️. You are a queen. A true matriarch of this family. You’ve led with grace and you have loved us fiercely and well 🫶🏽🤍🥹."
Watch the videos below:
She followed with a second video:
Mzansi peeps, Granny's birthday wishes
The post attracted many comments from social media users who joined the Qinisela hitmaker in wishing the young-looking great-grandmother a happy birthday.
User @lindiwepantshwa said:
"Highly favoured. She is soo beautiful and very strong. You are very lucky. Strong genes. ❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏."
User @thembanichamane complimented:
"Wow, she still looks 70s🔥👏🙌❤️Happy birthday Gogo Lily🔥🙌❤️."
User @matlalatebogo noted:
"What a blessing 🙌🙌 🌹🌹💐💐💐God continue to bless her and become stronger she looks younger than her age 😍."
User @fortune.project posed a lot of questions:
"I find it hard to believe. Are you sure she is not maybe 82? Are you sure Home Affairs didn’t make a mistake on her ID book? Are you trying to tell us she had your father at 33? Is your father a firstborn?
User @mbali_enhle2022 added:
"Lucky girl, what a blessing 🙏 she looks amazing 😍."
Letoya Makene returns to music again
In another Briefly News article, amid her divorce saga, Letoya Makhene announced her return to the music scene after taking a break for a few years.
The singer spoke with Briefly News, sharing that her return was about re-discovering herself holistically and bonding with herself.
