Actress and singer Letoya Makene celebrated her gogo's birthday recently despite all the controversy surrounding her

The talented lady shared a moving post on her social media appreciating her granny for being a mbokodo in their homestead

Social media users shared how blessed the singer was and joined in wishing the grandma a happy birthday

Letoya Makhene penned a sweet birthday for her grandmother. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Former Generations The Legacy actor Letoya warmed the hearts of many social media users after sharing a sweet post to celebrate her granny on her 102nd birthday.

The singer recently announced her return to music, held a cute celebration at home with loved ones for gogo and got her a massive cake. The post was shared on her Instagram page under the user handle @letoyamakhenep.

The birthday girl celebrates her birthday in style

Letoya shared two video posts to celebrate her granny. She captioned the first one:

"My beautiful Lily flower is 102 today 🥰🥹😇🙏🏽. From being my rock up to this day to being my mother and my best adviser ever! I know how truly blessed we are to have you, Ouma Lily ❤️. You are a queen. A true matriarch of this family. You’ve led with grace and you have loved us fiercely and well 🫶🏽🤍🥹."

Watch the videos below:

She followed with a second video:

Mzansi peeps, Granny's birthday wishes

The post attracted many comments from social media users who joined the Qinisela hitmaker in wishing the young-looking great-grandmother a happy birthday.

User @lindiwepantshwa said:

"Highly favoured. She is soo beautiful and very strong. You are very lucky. Strong genes. ❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏."

User @thembanichamane complimented:

"Wow, she still looks 70s🔥👏🙌❤️Happy birthday Gogo Lily🔥🙌❤️."

User @matlalatebogo noted:

"What a blessing 🙌🙌 🌹🌹💐💐💐God continue to bless her and become stronger she looks younger than her age 😍."

User @fortune.project posed a lot of questions:

"I find it hard to believe. Are you sure she is not maybe 82? Are you sure Home Affairs didn’t make a mistake on her ID book? Are you trying to tell us she had your father at 33? Is your father a firstborn?

User @mbali_enhle2022 added:

"Lucky girl, what a blessing 🙏 she looks amazing 😍."

