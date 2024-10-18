A South African beauty influencer just made history as the first African to be featured on L'Oréal Paris’ official TikTok page

She shared her excitement on her own TikTok account, showing off the post from the beauty giant

People in the comments section congratulated her on the achievement and for flying Mzansi's flag high

A content creator celebrated being featured on the @L’Oréal Paris' TikTok page. Image: @khayrepublik

Source: TikTok

A South African beauty influencer has just become the first African to be featured on L'Oréal Paris’ official TikTok page, and Mzansi is buzzing with excitement.

A historic feature

This is no small feat! It’s a massive win for African representation in the global beauty industry. The young lady @khayrepublik wasted no time in sharing her joy with her followers.

"This is me! They literally hit me up, sent me an email and told me that I was going to be the first African influencer to be featured on this page."

Big dream comes true

The influencer urged her followers to engage with her video posted by L'Oréal Paris. She expressed that being featured by one of the biggest beauty brands in the world is a dream come true.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi beauty lovers flocked to the comments section to congratulate her on the huge milestone.

See some reactions below:

@Thea✨ asked:

"Are you getting paid?"

@Asandiswa wrote:

"I love how South Africans just united over one person. 🥺🤍 The comments under that video? Oh love it sana."

@NtsebengMaroga stated:

"Yes, we’re helping you manifest. 🤞🏼🤞🏼🕯️🕯️ You’ll go to Paris babes."

@priscilla.1007 highlighted:

"When others on the page have 15 comments you have almost 5 thousand! 😭😅 South Africa loves hard shem. You're the L’Oréal girl now."

@VuyelwaMoyo said:

"Love, love this for you! You deserve all the coins. ❤️"

@TshepoSealetsa mentioned:

"Done commenting. 🥳🥳🥳🥳 So proud of you stranger."

@SpecialKay typed:

"The beginning of many big more. 💐💐💐 Slay Queen."

@8429lusanda added:

"Congratulations 🥂 dear! Keep on doing the best work and you are going to L’Oréal Paris."

