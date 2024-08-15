A teacher took to social media to show off how she fulfilled her dream

A heartwarming story of perseverance and dreams coming true has touched the hearts of many.

In 2019, a determined teacher, who goes by the name @teacherzwanangaye on social media, declared her intention to further her studies so she could one day own an Audi.

This year, that dream became a reality

On 30 April 2019, the teacher posted a status on social media affirming her commitment to achieving her goal:

"I'm going to school for these rings."

Fast-forward to 2024, and she proudly showcases her new car in a video that captures the joyous moment she purchases the Audi she has long desired.

The video begins with the teacher standing beside her sleek new Audi, beaming with pride:

@teacherzwanangaye then takes her followers along as she enters the dealership to finalise her purchase.

Everyone around her was happy for her

The school community, including fellow teachers and students, joined the celebration, dancing with her as she drove her car onto the school grounds.

The teacher's journey from envisioning her future to achieving her goal is a testament to the power of perseverance, and it has inspired many to continue pursuing their dreams.

The video was captioned with an outpouring of gratitude and emotion:

"Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo!! Uzongipha amandla❤️🥺🙏🏼" [God is always good!! He will give me strength.]

The post garnered an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends and followers.

@YT:Lindiwe Mkwanazi commented:

"Nkululu ncela ungizwe Nami🥹❤️🔥 and I will come back to this comment🙏"

@onalennawakwabenzo also noted:

"My Dream car 😩☺️🙂🙂🙂❤️ Congratulations, My Love🙏🏽♥️"

@Molebogeng was out of words:

"Eish ❤️🥺🥺❤️❤️"

@Precious Philile Xaba🇿🇦🇦🇪 also complimented the car brand:

"Ei those rings 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@Limi Hlanjwa pointed out the power of manifestation:

"The power of the tongue. Well done, love."

@Palesa Shabangu was taken aback by the welcome and celebration she had at work:

"The welcome at work 😍😍😍"

@_li.nd.el.wa congratulated the teacher:

"Congratulations stranger 🥹❤️"

