A passionate woman in Limpopo is proving that dreams delayed are certainly not dreams denied

The young lady recently obtained her Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Agriculture from the University of Venda

Talking to Briefly News, Adivhaho Khavhadi explained that the qualification took her five years to complete, and she is ecstatic about the achievement

A determined lady in Khubvi Village, Limpopo, is overwhelmed after completing her Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Agriculture.

Adivhaho Khavhadi in Limpopo has a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Agriculture. Image: Adivhaho Khavhadi/LinkedIn.

The dedicated woman opened up to Briefly News about what the qualification meant to her, and why she chose the study area.

Lady bags degree in agriculture after 5 years

Adivhaho Khavhadi notes that it took five years to complete the qualification, and she couldn’t be happier about the feat:

“It took me five and a half years to earn this degree, which makes me feel quite happy. Although the journey was challenging, it was well worth it.”

The sis also posted about her accomplishment on LinkedIn.

The graduate notes that her love of food is one of the reasons she pursued the field:

“I became an agriculturalist because I am passionate about it. I also love food, therefore I decided to work in a field that provides food for people.

“I also adore farming because I was exposed to it every day of my life growing up in a family where farming is the most important thing.”

The Limpopo woman dreams of having a farm

Adivhaho has a bright future ahead of her and shares that she would love to own a farm one day:

“In the future, I envision owning a farm with a variety of cattle and supplying large businesses in South Africa with my products.”

Briefly News cannot wait to see how the ambitious woman uses her qualification to make a difference in the world.

