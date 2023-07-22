One 23-year-old Johannesburg psychology honours graduate is ready to make her dreams a reality and is excited about being one step closer to becoming a professor

The young woman, who is currently a Master of Arts candidate at the University of the Witwatersrand, suffered a great loss after her brother died

Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi tells Briefly News that she wants to raise awareness about mental health and obtain a doctoral qualification in cognitive neuroscience

A determined psychology honours graduate from Spruit View in Johannesburg has her eyes on the prize and is set on obtaining her PhD before she turns 30.

Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi is an honours in psychology graduate who dreams of obtaining her PhD by the age of 30. Image: Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Nqobile Nompumelelo Mnisi, who bagged her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology qualification, cum laude, from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), tells Briefly News that her honours year of the programme was one of the hardest of her life:

“My honours degree, in particular, was for my brother whom I lost to suicide last year. Even on days I didn’t feel like showing up, I had to because I knew he would tell me how proud he is.

“Getting through my honours degree was tough. I had to show up even when I couldn’t, but despite it all, I was able to walk across the Wits great hall stage, and not only that, I also got accepted for a master’s degree.”

The Johannesburg graduate is currently a master’s candidate

The 23-year-old has a good head on her shoulders and is completing her Master of Arts in Research Psychology at Wits:

“My graduation was a reminder that I’m one step closer to my goal: a PhD. I am both excited and anxious for what the future has in store, but I am very optimistic.”

The Psychology graduate is passionate about mental health awareness

Nqobile wants to use her knowledge to proliferate a greater understanding of mental health:

“Coming from a black township and being raised by a black family, mental health is a very taboo topic. I decided to study psychology because I want to create awareness around it, both in my family, and in my community.

“Mental health is a very serious subject matter that is very often taken for granted until it’s too late. I want to change the perspective of people of colour when it comes to mental health.”

The Johannesburg aspiring academic wants to be a prof

Nqobile explains that she wants to obtain her PhD in the field of cognitive neuroscience:

“As I delved deeper into my studies, I discovered that cognitive neuroscience offers a unique blend of disciplines that captivate me. I'm drawn to the challenge of unravelling the complex workings of the human brain and understanding how it shapes our thoughts and actions.

“Moreover, the potential applications of cognitive neuroscience in fields such as education and mental health intrigue me.

“By becoming a cognitive neuroscientist, I hope to contribute to advancements that could enhance our understanding of the mind and improve the quality of life for individuals and society as a whole.”

The young lady aspires to be a postdoctoral fellow and eventually an Associate Professor and ultimately a Full Professor:

“I know my dreams are attainable because the same God who planted them in me will make sure I achieve them.”

She posted about her honours graduation on LinkedIn and received tons of love.

According to Mail & Guardian, South Africa is a country that ranks low on mental health. This is one of the reasons Nqobile and her research interests are pertinent in the country.

The future academic and her unwavering hope, faith, and determination are truly commendable.

