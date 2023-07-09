Reigning Miss Soweto, the talented and beautiful Tsakane Sono is truly a multitalented woman

The 25-year-old shared with Briefly News her passion for mental health awareness and advocacy

The occupational therapist and master’s candidate believes in well-informed conversations about mental health to address diverse negative stereotypes that exist

Reigning Miss Soweto, the intelligent, gorgeous, and ambitious Tsakane Sono is a multifaceted young woman.

Tsakane Sono is a mental health advocate. Image: Tsakane Sono/Supplied and tsakane_sono/Instagram.

The 25-year-old, who was crowned Miss Soweto in November 2022, holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from the University of the Witwatersrand and functions in the medical field.

Talking to Briefly News, the beauty queen opened up about her passion for mental health advocacy and awareness:

“I am advocating for open and well-informed conversations around issues of mental health, mental illness as well as disability.

“As an occupational therapist, I see the misinformation and misconceptions that exist in our society around issues of mental health and disability.

“I want to address the stereotypes that exist and help people understand that just because a person has a physical disability or a mental illness does not mean that they cannot be an active member of society. It just means they require reasonable accommodations to function, but we all deserve to feel a sense of belonging in our communities.”

Miss Soweto is highly goal-driven

The master’s candidate shared that she aspires to utilise her knowledge of mental health to become a renowned speaker:

“Speaking is one of my greatest passions and I enjoy imparting the knowledge I have while also learning from the experiences of those I am speaking to.

“The world needs hope and I want to use my love for speaking to spread a message of hope to all.”

Although Tsakane has a love for pageantry and hopes to one day compete in Miss SA, these contests are only one aspect of her personality:

“I aspire to someday open an occupational therapy wellness centre that educates caregivers about people living with disabilities [teaching them about] how to care for [people with disabilities] as well as how to care for themselves to avoid caregiver burnout.

“I see how so many family members and caregivers of people living with disabilities end up with burnout or depression because of the burden of care.”

The health and fitness enthusiast shared that she also loves serving children.

Tsakane hopes to use her platform to raise awareness about people with disabilities and the stigmas they face, Bizcommunity wrote.

The innovative lady is a true inspiration and we cannot wait to see all her achievements.

