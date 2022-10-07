Zozibini Tunzi’s star continues to rise, with the 29-year-old once again proving that she’s a total fashion icon

The former Miss Universe posted a photo on Instagram wearing a chic blue suit ahead of Africa Fashion Week London

Zozibini explained that she had just stepped into interviews at BBC, with her post leaving many of her fans gasping for air

Zozibini Tunzi is a total star who keeps reaching bigger and better milestones, with her pageant-winning days just the beginning of her success.

Zozibini Tunzi is ready for the Africa Fashion Week London 2022 catwalk. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old posted a few pictures on Instagram as she walked into interviews with BBC, wearing an edgy blue suit, looking as radiant as ever.

Zozibini will be walking the catwalk at Africa Fashion Week London 2022 on 8 and 9 October and looks incredibly excited for the big moment.

The former Miss Universe has become a symbol of African beauty since winning the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) contest in 2019.

Let’s have a look at the gorgeous woman’s online post:

The model had many commenting that she has truly come into her own as a fashion icon, with her chic looks fresh and unique.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from Instagram users:

Loyisogola jokingly teased her:

“Go, go, Power Ranger!”

Missuupdates added:

“Again, iconic. That is the only thing I think every time I see a post of yours.”

Iamfebbsilagpo reacted:

“Always our queen.”

Judysandersonofficial wrote:

“Love everything about you.”

Barackbasil said:

“A Miss Universe and more.”

simply.beatricee gushed over her look:

“This whole fit is fire.”

Zozibini Tunzi, Demi-Leigh Tebow and Margaret Gardiner: A look at the 3 Miss SA winners who won Miss Universe

In another story, Briefly News also wrote about South African women who won the Miss Universe crown. Zozibini Tunzi was the last Miss South Africa (Miss SA) to clinch the Miss Universe crown and won the pageant in 2019. Before her, Miss SA 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow clinched victory, with Margaret Gardiner being South Africa’s first Miss Universe. Briefly News takes a look at the three ladies who won the contest and peeks at where their lives are now.

