Beautiful Lady Celebrates Successful Lobola Negotiations, Shares Pics From Proposal Date, Traditions
- One gorgeous bride-to-be is excited about the success of her lobola negotiations, sharing snaps online
- The memorable pics showed the happy couple on the date the lovely lady received her marriage proposal, and one with the beaut wearing a traditional outfit at the negotiations
- Tweeps congratulated the couple on their impending nuptials, with many ladies commenting that they also wished they could tie the knot
One stunning lady is delighted that her lobola negotiations went off without a hitch and shared lovely pictures from the memorable day, and from the evening her bae proposed to her on a romantic date.
Twitter user, @Buhlebendalo0, looked ecstatic about the great step she’d be taking in her life and wore a traditional dress that had her looking incredibly beautiful at the negotiations.
The beautiful content producer captioned her post:
“My man kept his word and brought the cows home. From Mpumalanga straight to Eastern Cape.”
Let’s take a look at the sweet pics:
Many peeps congratulated @Buhlebendalo0, with so many ladies noting that they could not wait for the day they received their proposals. How sweet!
Let’s look at some top reactions from social media users:
@bsekonyela86 wrote:
“Well done. Some of us are still struggling to accomplish this.”
@GTI_yako_kasi reacted:
“Your man is my hero. This is all I dream about when I hit 30.”
@LeratoSeliane_ is thrilled for her:
“I love this for you, Wendy. All the best in your union. May God bless it abundantly.”
@enclaire02 added:
“I love this for you.”
Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a Cape Town woman who recently got married at Home Affairs in Wynberg andand was left awestruck by the spirit of Ubuntu in Mzansi. Taking to the #I’mStaying Facebook group, Nina Steininger said her wedding day was made extra special by complete strangers walking up to her and sending well-wishes. In an online post, the lovely lady shared some beautiful snaps and videos of herself with the peeps, with smiles and good vibes all around.
