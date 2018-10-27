Who is Trevor Noah's mother? Bio, age, career, where is she today?

Patricia Noah is a South African woman best known as the mother of Trevor Noah, a well-known and widely acclaimed stand-up comedian. Trevor Noah's mother was a courageous woman who spoke out against apartheid in South Africa. Even though blacks were not permitted to have relationships with whites, she had a son named Trevor with a white man.

Is Patricia Noah alive? Yes, she is. She became a subject of an inquiry following the rise to fame of her son. Trevor Noah rose to fame globally after he became the first black man of African descent to host The Daily Show. Learn more interesting details about Patricia and how she endured all her hardships.

Profile summary

Full name Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah Gender Female Place of birth South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Xhosa Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Nomalizo Frances Noah Father Temperance Noah Marital status Married Partner Sfiso Khoza. Children 3

Who is Trevor Noah's mother?

Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah was born in South Africa. She was born to Temperance and Nomalizo Frances Noah. Patricia moved to live with her father when she was nine, but he sent her to stay with his sister in Transkei, their Xhosa homeland.

Education and career life

Patricia studied in a missionary school in Transkei, where she learned to read and write in English. At 21, she returned to Soweto and enrolled in a secretarial school. She went on to work in a factory in the neighbourhood for meal compensation.

She was one of the fortunate blacks who benefited from diversity hiring in white businesses during the 1980s. However, she faced another obstacle because it was illegal for blacks to stay in Johannesburg without a permit.

Trevor Noah's mother and father

While staying in the Hillbrow neighbourhood, Patricia met Robert Lloyd, a Swiss-German resident. The two agreed to have a child, Trevor, born on February 20, 1984. Robert moved to Cape Town when Trevor was 13 years old, and they lost contact for several years.

Patricia Noah Trevor Noah's mother married Ngisaveni Abel Shingange in 1992, and the couple has two children, Andrew and Isaac. Abel physically abused Patricia and his son Trevor, and as a result, they divorced officially in 1996. Later on, Patricia married Sfiso Khoza.

Was Trevor Noah's mother shot?

In 2009 Patricia was shot multiple times by Trevor Noah's stepfather Abel. The bullet went through the base of her head and exited with minimal injury to her nostril.

Luckily the bullet did not touch the brain, spinal cord, major nerves, and blood vessels. Shingange was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision after pleading guilty to an attempted murder charge in August 2009. Two years after the shooting, Abel was convicted of attempted murder. In 2012, he was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision.

Where is Trevor Noah's mother today?

Where did Trevor's mom go? Patricia is still in Johannesburg, where she runs her businesses. She constantly communicates with her son Trevor, who lives in New York.

Trevor Noah's parents' pictures

The current Trevor Noah's mother's and father's pictures are unavailable on the internet. In addition, the comedian rarely posts about his parents. He does, however, get along well with his father. He also has a close relationship with his mother.

Is Trevor Noah's mother still alive?

Patricia is alive, and she resides in Johannesburg, South Africa, after the attempted murder by her ex-husband Abel Ngisaveni.

What is Patricia Noah's age?

The actor's mother is in her early 60s. Her exact date of birth is not known. Her son is 38 years old as of 2022.

Who is Trevor Noah's real father?

Trevor Noah's birth father is Robert Noah, a European with Swiss-German nationality who was a chef by profession.

Are Trevor Noah and his mother close?

Yes, they are quite close. Trevor considers his mother to be a teammate in his life. His other served as a foundation for all his achievements, teaching him to think for himself and aspire to the kinds of success usually reserved for whites during apartheid.

Who are Trevor Noah's family members?

Trevor has two siblings, Andrew and Isaac Shingange. Their mother was only married to their father, Abel Shingange, for about four years before it ended in 1996 officially.

Quick facts about Trevor Noah's mother

She was reunited with her family after spending 12 years with her aunt.

She lived at her aunt's house with her 14 cousins.

She interacted with Xhosa prostitutes, who assisted her in meeting white men willing to rent apartments to black women for a fee.

She was frequently apprehended and arrested.

She wrapped Trevor in a swaddle to keep him hidden because of his skin colour.

She once threw him out of a moving bus to save Trevor from a violent encounter.

Trevor Noah's mother is a strong woman who stood up for her own and her children's rights. She defended and protected them in their fight against apartheid in South Africa. Her son regards her as her best friend who taught him the value of hard work in order to achieve success.

