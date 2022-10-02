Cleopatra Bernard, an African American born in Jamaica, has been trending for many reasons since 2018. Before becoming famous, her daily life was that of an average media model, homemaker, social media influencer, and manager to a few music artists. Although 2018 was a painful year for the Jamaican-born who lost her firstborn son, a famous rapper, to a violent shootout, she shot to fame and prominence after the incident.

Cleopatra Bernard is a home-making supervisor whose perseverance and tenacity remain commendable. She is an intelligent woman who turns her challenges into stepping stones for the greater advantage. Little wonder Cleopatra was able to ride on the fame of her late son to become famous.

Cleopatra Bernard's profile summary and bio

Full name Cleopatra Eretha Dreena Bernard Gender Female Date of birth 15th February 1980 Age 42 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Jamaica Current residence Florida, United States Nationality Jamaican American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Collette Jones Marital status Divorce Ex-husband Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy Children 3 Profession Homemaker, manager, model, and social media influencer Net worth $2.5 million Social media accounts Twitter, Instagram

Background information

Cleopatra was born on 15th February 1980 in Jamaica. She was raised by her mother, Collette Jones, who later relocated to Florida, United States of America, with her family. Their relocation and stay in the United States earned the Bernards an American nationality.

Cleopatra Bernard's age is 42 years in 2022. She has not disclosed anything about her father and family. Little is known about the model's father, siblings, and education online.

Cleopatra Bernard's job

Cleopatra has long been in the fashion and hospitality industry, where she has worked as a hotel manager and home-making supervisor. She has also worked as a manager for musical artists like Destiny Moriah and Ikabod Veins.

While in fashion, Cleopatra has been an obscure model and social media influencer. Nonetheless, she gained a little popularity, allowing her to attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. She did alongside notable musicians like Bashir Lubega and Remy Ma.

Cleopatra Bernard's husband and children

Bernard's husband is Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. Unfortunately, the marriage collapsed. While the marriage lasted, they had two children. Cleopatra Bernard's children are Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo, also known as XXXTentacion, and Aiden. She also has a step a daughter named Ariana. She had her first child at the age of 18.

Cleopatra Bernard's son, Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, is professionally known by his stage name, XXXTentacion. He was a famous American songwriter, singer, and rapper who was fatally shot on 18th June 2018. At the time when Jahseh was killed, his girlfriend was already pregnant. Eventually, she gave birth in early 2019.

Since then, his mom has managed to stay in the spotlight. She boasts a functional and recognised foundation for aiding the less privileged known as Helping Hands. Cleopatra is credited for producing Look at Me: XXXTentacion, a 2022 video documentary in memory of her son. She is also instrumental in the posthumous release of XXXTentacion's two unreleased albums.

In addition, she has received awards on his behalf and grew her social media accounts followership to almost triple the initial number.

How much is Cleopatra Bernard worth?

According to Biography Mask's website, Cleopatra Bernard's net worth is estimated to be $2.5 million. The young grandmother has acquired some fortune through her jobs and endeavours as a manager, model, and homemaker. She and her son inherited her late son's wealth and estates, which promptly shot her financial status to that of a millionaire. According to The Blast, the house is worth $3.4 million.

Frequently asked questions

What is Cleopatra Bernard famous for? Cleopatra Bernard is famous for being the mother of XXXTentacion, a popular rapper and singer killed in a robbery attack. How did XXXTentacion get his name? He chose his stage name after his release from juvenile detention when he decided to stay away from a life of crime and face music as a way out with his girlfriend's assistance. Who is Cleo_ohsojazzy? This is Cleopatra Bernard's Instagram account name. Does XXXTentacion have a son? His girlfriend was pregnant before his death in 2018 and gave birth to a boy in 2019. Is Cleopatra Bernard dating Lil Uzi Vert? Everything about Cleopatra Bernard and Lil Uzi Vert is speculation by the media since both parties have not come publicly to affirm the rumours.

Cleopatra Bernard did not let her late son's fame die away; instead, she used the situation to conjure memorabilia for him, attracting attention and using the influence to build an organisation that could help the less privileged.

