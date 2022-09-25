Who is Sava Schultz? Age, boyfriend, dance, height, profiles, net worth

Who is Sava Schultz? She is a fast-rising social media influencer, model, and adult star. Since rising to stardom, Sava has gained many followers across various social media platforms. The majority of her fans know her from TikTok, where she shares lip-syncs, dance videos, and other engaging content.

The internet has made many young people global stars. One such person is Sava Schultz. Interestingly, she just shot into the limelight, but she has achieved more than anyone can imagine. Her online audience keeps growing by the day.

Sava Schultz's profile summary

Real name Savannah Schultz Nickname Sava Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 2001 Age 20 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 35-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres 90-63-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Siblings Unknown Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Timothy Kennedy Profession Social media influencer, modelling, adult star Education Windsor High School Net worth $400,000 Instagram @sava.schultz

Sava Schultz’s bio

She hails from California, United States of America. However, she reportedly lived in different places while growing up. What is Sava Schultz's nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity.

While many know her for being open about her career, she keeps her private life away from the public’s prying eye. As a result, it is challenging to establish the identities of her parents and siblings, if any.

What is Sava Schultz’s real name? She was born Savannah Schultz. However, most of her fans know her as Sava.

Where did Sava Schultz go to school?

The model attended Windsor High School for her high school education. However, she has not disclosed if she is in college. Based on her online activities, she is yet to join college.

How old is Sava Schultz?

Sava Schultz's age is 20 years as of September 2022. She was born on 23 November 2001, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Sava Schultz's career highlights

Sava is young but already wears many hats; she is a social media influencer, model, and adult star. She started her career on TikTok in December 2020. Initially, she shared dance videos and later lip sync videos. Her consistency saw her gain a vast following in a short period. Currently, she boasts over 458 thousand followers and 4.1 million likes.

Schultz also has an Instagram account created in 2020. She usually shares her modelling shots on the page and other personal stuff. At the time of writing, the Instagram account has attracted over 1.3 million followers. Due to her vast following, she has worked with brands such as Dolls Kill.

In addition to Sava Schultz's dance videos, she has an OnlyFans account, where she shares her exclusive content with subscribers.

What is Sava Schultz's net worth?

The American adult star has an alleged net worth of $400,000. However, she is yet to come public about her actual wealth. She primarily earns her wealth through her online endeavours, brand endorsements and adult content creation on OnlyFans.

Who is Sava Schultz's boyfriend?

The rising social media star is reportedly in a relationship with Timothy Kennedy, a brother to Page Kennedy. Timothy Kennedy and Sava Schultz are both content creators. They have collaborated on a few videos on Instagram and TikTok. However, they have not posted together lately, prompting some fans to speculate that they may not be together anymore.

Sava Schultz and page Kennedy are also close. They have also collaborated on a few videos together. In 2021, she appeared in Page’s music video titled Ride.

Body measurements

The California native has a height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She also weighs around 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 35-25-38 (90-63-96 centimetres).

Sava Schultz is an inspiration to many young people looking to venture into digital content creation. The 20-year-old social media influencer enjoys a vast online audience across various social media platforms. Besides her fast-growing career, she is reportedly in a relationship with Timothy Kennedy.

