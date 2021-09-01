What is OnlyFans? This is a content subscription service that connects artists with their fans more closely. Content creators can also earn money from users who subscribe to their content. So, how do you make money on OnlyFans? How much does it cost to make an OnlyFans? Get this and much more on this complete guide to getting started and making money on OnlyFans.

This is a content subscription service operated over the Internet and based in London.

Source: Instagram

Get amazing tips on how to make an OnlyFans in 2022. Are you wondering how to make an OnlyFans account without followers? Worry no more. As a content creator and influencer, this platform offers a perfect way to enhance your engagement with your fanbase, boost your social media experience and monetize your content. So how do you get popular on OnlyFans? Below are easy steps on how to subscribe to OnlyFans, become popular, and at the same time make money.

This platform offers a perfect way to enhance your engagement with your fanbase, boost your social media experience and monetize your content.

Source: Instagram

Complete guide to getting started on how OnlyFans works

How do I make an OnlyFans? There are a lot of content sharing platforms that allow creators to earn money online. However, OnlyFans is by far the most used by many creators for its flexibility and popularity. The steps below will guide you through every step of how to use OnlyFans as a fan and a content creator.

1. Create an account

Visit the OnlyFans website and create an account from scratch, or you can join with your Twitter or Google account. The Twitter option is simple and more convenient. All you need to do is connect it to your Twitter account, and give Twitter permission to connect to the platform.

The concept is simple, with the account ready, you need to set a monthly subscription rate and start putting out content to earn money.

2. Set your subscription rate

This is a content subscription service operated over the Internet and based in London.

Source: Instagram

You can decide whether to make your account free or paid, and you can set how much you would like to charge your fans for a subscription price, discounts, and packages. Depending on where you live, you can decide how to attach your financial accounts to the platform.

The more subscribers you have, the more your earnings. Therefore, you need to be realistic about your price and make sure you post authentic and attractive content regularly.

To set your subscription price, go to the Menu, select Profile, click the Edit Profile button, and look for Subscription Price and Bundles. There, you can select an amount per month. The minimum is $5 and OnlyFans takes 20%.

3. Promote you OnlyFans

Are you wondering how to get fans on OnlyFans? You need to promote your platform to gain more subscribers. You can post the platform link on your social media platforms. If you have a blog or website, you can advertise it to drive traffic to your account.

There are many successful creators who you can pay to promote your account or give you a shout out. You pay them and they link your profile to their post, and all their followers see your profile.

4. Plan your content

Whether you are a full-time or part-time influencer, you need to plan and schedule content ahead of time. This helps to stay organized, and your audience can keep coming back to your profile. But, to achieve that, you need a lot of hard work, time, enthusiasm and commitment.

5. Retain your fans

This platform offers a perfect way to enhance your engagement with your fanbase, boost your social media experience and monetize your content.

Source: Instagram

It would help if you kept posting content regularly to ensure your fans keep coming back. With that, you will be able to connect with them on a personal level. Valuable content will bring more fans on your way and ultimately increase your earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are questions asked about the platform. The answers given are thoroughly researched to give credible information. Learn more here!

Can I be anonymous on OnlyFans?

The platform allows you to use a stage name if you are not comfortable using your real name. Again, you do not even have to show your face at all. If you are a user, your real identity will not be revealed to anyone.

How much money do OnlyFans content creators make?

Content creators make variable amounts depending on different factors. These include the subscription prices, tips, pay-per-view content, among others. For example, if you have 10,000 followers and 1-5 per cent are paid subscribers at $14.99 each, you can earn anywhere between $1500 to $8000.

Who uses OnlyFans?

The platform is open to all, so long as you are 18 years and above. However, it is mainly used by creators such as models, musicians, actors, physical fitness experts, and influencers to generate extra revenue. If you want to become a fan, create your account and go to the Home page and start looking for someone to follow. Once you find them, tap the star icon on their Profile to favourite them or save them to a list.

What kind of content do you post to OnlyFans?

The platform is primarily for adult content, but some creators use it for different reasons. For example, some food and fitness influencers share premium recipes that work out best for them. Ideally, you have an absolute choice over what you post.

How do I browse on OnlyFans?

To find people on OnlyFans, you can either go to OnlyFans.com/username, use a third-party website like OnlyFinder to search for users, or browse through the platforms subreddits on Reddit. To begin with, if you know someone's username, you can visit their Profile via their link.

How does OnlyFans pay you?

Payouts are made on a 7-day rolling basis, i.e. you will receive your earnings from the 1st of the month on the 8th of the month, your payments from the 2nd of the month on the 9th of the month etc. There are various ways of receiving your money. Connecting your bank account works best.

Is OnlyFans income taxable?

You will be subject to ordinary tax as well as self-employment tax. This is something that people often miss, and so their tax bills are higher than they expected. Self-employment tax is how business owners pay their FICA tax.

Above is a complete guide on how to make OnlyFans account. The platform has grown in large numbers. Therefore, if you want to become a content creator or fan, this is the time to get started. It is not only fun but you can also earn some money for your content.

