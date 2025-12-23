Several G20 members, including Germany, China, and the UK, allegedly opposed South Africa’s exclusion from the US-led G20

The US, however, remains firm on barring South Africa from the 2026 Miami summit

Pretoria has asked for the matter to be discussed, while social media users criticised the decision

US maintains its stance that South Africa is not welcome at the G20. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Several G20 member states reportedly voiced their opposition to South Africa’s exclusion from the US-led G20 during the first sherpas’ meeting, held in Washington this week.

According to the Daily Maverick, a source confirmed that Germany, China, the UK, France, Canada, and Brazil were among the countries advocating for South Africa’s inclusion in the G20.

Sources indicate that many nations expressed their concerns—some subtly, others more directly.

“But there was very clear support for having South Africa at the table because everyone said it’s important to include all members, and that the G20’s strength lies in its diversity,” the source said.

Despite this support, reports state that the United States remains firm in its decision to exclude South Africa from the upcoming G20 summit in Miami in 2026. However, the source added that member states hope a way can be found for South Africa to attend next year.

South Africans request G20 members states to support

South Africa had formally requested that its exclusion be added to the G20 agenda during the G20 meeting set to begin on 15 December 2025. A diplomatic note was reportedly sent by Pretoria to G20 member states after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) asked for a formal discussion on the matter during the two-day G20 Sherpas meeting in Washington. The Daily Maverick reported that South Africa is seeking clarification on its exclusion and has called on its allies to oppose what it views as a dangerous precedent set by the US in barring another member state from attending.

Social media users in South Africa reacted strongly to reports of other member states supporting the country.

@slique10111 said:

"The USA’s actions lack principle. It would be a travesty of justice if other members permitted them without question. Tomorrow, the USA will treat anyone of them as it does South Africa. This sets a terrible precedent!”

@SiwelaHector stated:

“Privately, these members aren't bold enough.”

@EPristo commented:

“The Europeans will not be silent about it. They are that principled. One wonders which countries did not say anything. We will ultimately know.”

@WillempieG asked:

“Why don’t they object openly? They all castigated the NP government for exactly the same things the ANC are doing now, race-based laws, interference in sport, etc. But now they don’t seem to notice!”

@KokoNdhlovu remarked:

“Irony here is that SA excluded itself. Government must own up to it, and not lie to the world.”

South Africa's relationship with the United States remains strained. Image:Chip Somodeville/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2 Briefly News articles on the G20

Earlier reports from Briefly revealed that the South African delegation traveling to the US was denied accreditation to the G20 summit in Washington, which began on 20 December 2025. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that while he will attend the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in the US, he was not accredited for the G20 meetings. Relations between the US and South Africa remain tense.

In related news,the South African Presidency responded to former President Trump’s threats to exclude South Africa from the G20. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office highlighted that the World Leaders’ Summit had been widely hailed as one of the most successful, producing a declaration that “affirmed the indisputable strength and value of multilateralism” in addressing global challenges. The presidency also denounced Trump’s remarks suggesting white people were being killed in South Africa, stating that, as a constitutional democracy, the country “does not appreciate insults from another country regarding its membership and worth.”

